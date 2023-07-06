Jorge Masvidal reveals he was involved in a bathroom brawl during UFC China event

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is revealing that he was involved in a bathroom brawl during a UFC China event.

Masvidal (35-17 MMA) retired from the UFC in April of this year. The 38-year-olds last fight in the Octagon was against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. It was to be ‘Gamebred’s’ 4th loss in a row.

The former ‘BMF’ champ and two-time UFC title challenger has a bit of a history of battles which have occurred outside the Octagon as well.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Masvidal shared the weirdest place he ever got into a brawl, was in a bathroom, in a night club, in China:

“Definitely, probably, a public bathroom. I got assaulted in one. These three guys, they weren’t the wisest and whatever.”

Continuing Jorge Masvidal elaborated (h/t MMAFighting):

“I was actually in China…. three random European guys. I was in the bathroom. I had a nice chain on at the time and I was waiting in line to wash my hands. These guys are behind me and somebody picks up my chain with their fingers and turns to his friend and starts saying something in a language that I’m not understanding, and I turn around very politely and I go, ‘Hey, relax, bro. It’s all good’. And I go forward to get away, because he’s literally grabbing my chain. Like, I’ve never seen you in my life, you can’t do that.”

“Then I’m here, I’m looking in the reflection in the mirror, and the guy goes like this (jerks hand in the air) and lifts up my chain like an a**hole, and he says something to me in whatever language he was speaking. So I was like, I know what’s going to happen next. If these guys keep doing this, they’re going to take everything I’ve got, so when I turned around, the guy got in my face and then yeah, it was like a sleeping bomb went off in there.”

Yes, it was then the fireworks began, as Masvidal describes:

“Knocked the f**k out – him and his two buddies. They rushed me. The one dude got in my face, I told him to get back, he didn’t understand me, he got closer, boom. Down. His friends come rushing at me, what am I going to do? All in a bathroom.”

Concluding, Jorge Masvidal said the men were all drunk and he doesn’t believe they knew who he was:

“I wash my hands still after I’m done with them. I go to the section where we’re hanging out, and the dude that was in charge of the group, he comes to me and he says, ‘Hey, check this out. Cops are on their way because they said somebody got beat up in the bathroom. In China, if you go to jail, you don’t see the judge, you don’t get bail for 10 days. So right or wrong, you’re going to be in there for 10 days if you do get arrested. I wasn’t going to take that chance, so I just took off.”

“I was about to have the time of my life, and then this happened. So after that, I just got into a cab and went back to my hotel and hung out in the lobby.”

The moral of the story, don’t pick a fight with an MMA fighter.