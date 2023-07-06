Jorge Masvidal reveals he was involved in a bathroom brawl during UFC China event

By Susan Cox - July 6, 2023

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is revealing that he was involved in a bathroom brawl during a UFC China event.

Jorge Masvidal, UFC

Masvidal (35-17 MMA) retired from the UFC in April of this year.  The 38-year-olds last fight in the Octagon was against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. It was to be ‘Gamebred’s’ 4th loss in a row.

The former ‘BMF’ champ and two-time UFC title challenger has a bit of a history of battles which have occurred outside the Octagon as well.

Speaking on ‘The MMA Hour’, Masvidal shared the weirdest place he ever got into a brawl, was in a bathroom, in a night club, in China:

“Definitely, probably, a public bathroom. I got assaulted in one. These three guys, they weren’t the wisest and whatever.”

Continuing Jorge Masvidal elaborated (h/t MMAFighting):

“I was actually in China…. three random European guys. I was in the bathroom. I had a nice chain on at the time and I was waiting in line to wash my hands. These guys are behind me and somebody picks up my chain with their fingers and turns to his friend and starts saying something in a language that I’m not understanding, and I turn around very politely and I go, ‘Hey, relax, bro. It’s all good’. And I go forward to get away, because he’s literally grabbing my chain. Like, I’ve never seen you in my life, you can’t do that.”

“Then I’m here, I’m looking in the reflection in the mirror, and the guy goes like this (jerks hand in the air) and lifts up my chain like an a**hole, and he says something to me in whatever language he was speaking. So I was like, I know what’s going to happen next. If these guys keep doing this, they’re going to take everything I’ve got, so when I turned around, the guy got in my face and then yeah, it was like a sleeping bomb went off in there.”

Yes, it was then the fireworks began, as Masvidal describes:

“Knocked the f**k out – him and his two buddies. They rushed me. The one dude got in my face, I told him to get back, he didn’t understand me, he got closer, boom. Down. His friends come rushing at me, what am I going to do? All in a bathroom.”

Concluding, Jorge Masvidal said the men were all drunk and he doesn’t believe they knew who he was:

“I wash my hands still after I’m done with them. I go to the section where we’re hanging out, and the dude that was in charge of the group, he comes to me and he says, ‘Hey, check this out. Cops are on their way because they said somebody got beat up in the bathroom. In China, if you go to jail, you don’t see the judge, you don’t get bail for 10 days. So right or wrong, you’re going to be in there for 10 days if you do get arrested. I wasn’t going to take that chance, so I just took off.”

“I was about to have the time of my life, and then this happened. So after that, I just got into a cab and went back to my hotel and hung out in the lobby.”

The moral of the story, don’t pick a fight with an MMA fighter.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, UFC

Watch - Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones appear quite chummy in recent meetup (Video)

Susan Cox - July 6, 2023
Alexandre Pantoja, Deiveson Figueiredo
Brandon Moreno

Michael Bisping explains why he thinks Alexandre Pantoja will dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290: “My word he just takes submissions”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Michael Bisping has explained why he’s backing Alexandre Pantoja to dethrone Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 this weekend.

Bo Nickal, UFC
UFC

Bo Nickal reacts after being made a historic betting favorite for Saturday’s UFC 290 event: “Great value. Hammer it”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Bo Nickal has given his thoughts on being the biggest betting favorite in UFC history ahead of his return to the cage this weekend.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie weighs in on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor was not there for his team: “He wasn’t at a lot of morning practices”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie has given his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor wasn’t there for his team during the process.

Alistair Overeem, UFC on ESPN 8
UFC

Alistair Overeem’s management refutes reports of retirement: “He still plans to fight one or two more times”

Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

Combat sports legend Alistair Overeem’s management appears to have contradicted his recent retirement statement.

Brandon Royval

UFC 290 backup fighter Brandon Royval breaks down Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023
Robbie Lawler and UFC 290
UFC

Robbie Lawler explains when he realized UFC 290 would be his retirement fight

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Robbie Lawler will be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time on Saturday at UFC 290.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Coach says he saw 'warning signs' ahead of Kevin Lee's failed UFC comeback

Susan Cox - July 5, 2023

Coach Javier Mendez says he saw ‘warning signs’ ahead of Kevin Lee’s failed comeback at UFC Vegas 76.

Dillon Danis and Alex Pereira
Bellator

WATCH | Dillon Danis shares recent training video with Alex Pereira

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Dillon Danis recently trained with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler details what went through his head after Conor McGregor shoved him on TUF

Cole Shelton - July 5, 2023

Michael Chandler has revealed what went through his head when Conor McGregor shoved him in the face on TUF 31.