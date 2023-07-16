Brendan Schaub says fans should acknowledge how good UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis is: “It’s damn near impossible to beat”

Brendan Schaub In Awe Of Dricus du Plessis

On a recent episode of “The Schaub Show,” Brendan Schaub talked about just how good du Plessis is. Schaub said it’s time for his skills to be recognized.

“DDP is the real deal,” Schaub said. “I think Robert Whittaker, you look at his fights before this he looked pretty f*cking good. You can’t say this is an older version of Robert Whittaker. I think Dricus du Plessis is that f*cking good and it’s time we start acknowledging it.”

Schaub went on to say that du Plessis doesn’t have certain qualities that elite fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski have, but what he brings to the table is tough to deal with.

“What he looks like is Dricus du Plessis that we’ve never seen and it’s f*cking good,” Schaub said. “It’s damn near impossible to beat. I’d love to talk to his coach. Hat’s off to him, they’ve done a great job with him and tuning his style and getting it to this world-class level, and nobody believed him. Nobody but his coaches and probably his few family members thought he was going to be at this level.”

While there’s been no official announcement, Adesanya vs. du Plessis is expected to be the next move for UFC 293 on September 10.