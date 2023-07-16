Brendan Schaub says fans should acknowledge how good UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis is: “It’s damn near impossible to beat”

By Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub thinks Dricus du Plessis is as good as he says he is.

Dricus Du Plessis UFC 290

Fresh off a second-round TKO finish over former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, du Plessis is riding high. He defeated Whittaker at UFC 290 on July 8. The win for du Plessis sets the stage for a 185-pound title fight against the champion Israel Adesanya. Both men have bad blood and engaged in a heated staredown after du Plessis’ victory.

Brendan Schaub In Awe Of Dricus du Plessis

On a recent episode of “The Schaub Show,” Brendan Schaub talked about just how good du Plessis is. Schaub said it’s time for his skills to be recognized.

“DDP is the real deal,” Schaub said. “I think Robert Whittaker, you look at his fights before this he looked pretty f*cking good. You can’t say this is an older version of Robert Whittaker. I think Dricus du Plessis is that f*cking good and it’s time we start acknowledging it.”

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES ISRAEL ADESANYA’S FIGHT WITH DRICUS DU PLESSIS IS MUST-WIN: “YOU CAN’T LOSE TO HIM”

Schaub went on to say that du Plessis doesn’t have certain qualities that elite fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski have, but what he brings to the table is tough to deal with.

“What he looks like is Dricus du Plessis that we’ve never seen and it’s f*cking good,” Schaub said. “It’s damn near impossible to beat. I’d love to talk to his coach. Hat’s off to him, they’ve done a great job with him and tuning his style and getting it to this world-class level, and nobody believed him. Nobody but his coaches and probably his few family members thought he was going to be at this level.”

While there’s been no official announcement, Adesanya vs. du Plessis is expected to be the next move for UFC 293 on September 10.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brendan Schaub Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Istela Nunes

Photo | UFC Vegas 77 fighter Istela Nunes' X-ray displays aftermath of brutal elbow injury

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023
Jack Della Maddalena
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena admits UFC Vegas 77 win over Bassil Hafez wasn't his best performance

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Jack Della Maddalena barely managed to keep his winning streak intact at UFC Vegas 77.

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77
UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva wants UFC title shot after submitting Holly Holm: "I love you, Julianna Pena, but I will smash you"

Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva isn’t wasting time, as she is shooting her shot.

Jack Della Maddalena
UFC Vegas 77

UFC Vegas 77 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez earn FOTN

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.

Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

Pros react after Mayra Bueno Silva submits Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX.

UFC Vegas 77 Results: Mayra Bueno Silva upsets Holly Holm with guillotine choke (Video)

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023
UFC

UFC Vegas 77 Results: Nazim Sadykhov submits Terrance McKinney (Video)

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

One of tonight’s featured bouts saw Terrance McKinney take on Nazim Sadykhov in a lightweight contest.

UFC Vegas 77, Holm, Silva, UFC
Mayra Bueno Silva

UFC Vegas 77: ‘Holm vs. Silva’ Live Results and Highlights

Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for the third-straight week for the UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Brandon Royval uncertain if he's getting next title shot but knows Alexandre Pantoja rematch plays out much differently

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2023

Brandon Royval is hoping he is next in line for the flyweight title.

Jamahal Hill, UFC 283, UFC, Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill vacates UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during basketball game with Daniel Cormier

Jeffrey Walter - July 14, 2023

Jamahal Hill has decided to relinquish his UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing his Achilles during a basketball game with Daniel Cormier.