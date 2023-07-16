UFC megastar Conor McGregor only interested in Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg on one condition

By Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Conor McGregor is intrigued by a possible showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, but on one condition.

Conor McGregor Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg

Musk sent the MMA world in a tailspin when he took to Twitter to challenge Zuckerberg to a “cage fight.” Zuckerberg responded by posting a screencap of Musk’s challenge with the caption, “Send me location.” Of course, that is a famous line that was said by UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor Insists Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Needs To Be Under UFC

Adam Glyn recently caught up with Conor McGregor. The “Notorious” one expressed interest in seeing Musk vs. Zuckerberg, if it happens under the UFC banner (via MMAMania.com).

“I’m interested,” McGregor said. “Are they gonna go ahead with it? Is it gonna happen? If it happens under the UFC banner, I’m with it. It has to happen under the UFC banner, and I’m with it. I hope they go ahead with it. Their pockets might be large, but is the talk cheap? They said it. Are they gonna do it now? I’m excited to see how it unfolds.”

RELATED: ELON MUSK SAYS THERE’S “SOME CHANCE” HIS FIGHT AGAINST MARK ZUCKERBERG COULD TAKE PLACE IN A HISTORIC VENUE

McGregor then discussed what he’s doing at the moment. He made it clear that he is training for his next fight. He insisted that he’s ready to step back inside the Octagon.

Many have questioned the fighting future of Conor McGregor. While the UFC has been hoping to book “Mystic Mac” to fight Michael Chandler before the end of 2023, McGregor missed the window to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time for a return this year. Whether or not the fight actually comes to fruition remains to be seen, but Chandler has remained optimistic.

We’ll keep you posted once new information is available.

