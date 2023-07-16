Chael Sonnen slams Tyson Fury for setting up Francis Ngannou fight: “That’s a bully, and it’s a scumbag”

Chael Sonnen Goes Off On Tyson Fury

During an interview with “The Schmo,” Sonnen talked about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. “The American Gangster” thinks that “The Gypsy King” took this fight because it’s an easy night at the office (h/t MMAMania.com).

“What kind of a scumbag is Fury, though, man? I really gotta tell you, Fury broke my heart. I liked this guy, and I liked the entertainment. I like so many things about him,” Sonnen said. You take a guy like Fury, who God made huge, gave great coaches, great training partners, great experiences, too. He has weapons and tools that other men can’t deal with if they’re not armed. And he’s going to choose to use those to beat up a guy who’s at least 37 with no experience and is on one leg. That’s a bully, and it’s a scumbag. I would never do that to somebody…Jesse James made a lot of money, and there’s hitmen that made a lot of money. I mean, there’s things that you can do, but you own it. You’re a bully, and you’re a scumbag.”

