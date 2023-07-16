Chael Sonnen slams Tyson Fury for setting up Francis Ngannou fight: “That’s a bully, and it’s a scumbag”

By Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen thinks Tyson Fury is taking liberties with Francis Ngannou.

Chael Sonnen Tyson Fury

Fury and Ngannou are set to collide in a boxing match on October 28. The heavyweight collision will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rumors have been floating around about Ngannou’s payout, but regardless of what holds true, “The Predator” is in for a massive payday.

Chael Sonnen Goes Off On Tyson Fury

During an interview with “The Schmo,” Sonnen talked about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. “The American Gangster” thinks that “The Gypsy King” took this fight because it’s an easy night at the office (h/t MMAMania.com).

“What kind of a scumbag is Fury, though, man? I really gotta tell you, Fury broke my heart. I liked this guy, and I liked the entertainment. I like so many things about him,” Sonnen said. You take a guy like Fury, who God made huge, gave great coaches, great training partners, great experiences, too. He has weapons and tools that other men can’t deal with if they’re not armed. And he’s going to choose to use those to beat up a guy who’s at least 37 with no experience and is on one leg. That’s a bully, and it’s a scumbag. I would never do that to somebody…Jesse James made a lot of money, and there’s hitmen that made a lot of money. I mean, there’s things that you can do, but you own it. You’re a bully, and you’re a scumbag.”

RELATED: TYSON FURY SENDS A MESSAGE TO “BIG STIFF DOSSER” FRANCIS NGANNOU AHEAD OF BOXING MATCH

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Chael Sonnen Tyson Fury

Related

Jake Paul, Dana White, UFC

Jake Paul, Dana White make Sports Illustrated's influencer list

Zain Bando - July 14, 2023
Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing, Pros react
Devin Haney

Undefeated lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge

Susan Cox - July 14, 2023

Undefeated lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney has been arrested on felony weapons charge.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul slams “quite boring” Nate Diaz for failing to promote their upcoming boxing match: “He’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch”

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2023

Jake Paul has lashed out at former UFC star Nate Diaz for failing to really promote their upcoming boxing showdown.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz spars 30-1 pro boxer ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Sparring footage from Nate Diaz preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul has been released.

Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury sends a message to "big stiff dosser" Francis Ngannou ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - July 13, 2023

Tyson Fury has sent a message to Francis Ngannou after it was announced they will box on October 28.

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen reaches plea agreement in alleged hotel assault case

Harry Kettle - July 13, 2023
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's manager reveals Tyson Fury payday will surpass total UFC career earnings: "By far"

Josh Evanoff - July 12, 2023

Francis Ngannou is going to break the bank for his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen warns Conor McGregor that Israel Adesanya is coming for his spot: “ Izzy is coming for top draw in this sport”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes there is a chance Israel Adesanya could overtake Conor McGregor and become the biggest draw in the UFC.

Logan Paul and Paddy Pimblett
Logan Paul

Bruce Buffer explains why he wants to see Logan Paul fight Paddy Pimblett in the UFC

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2023

Bruce Buffer is interested in seeing Logan Paul face Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury go back and forth after fight announcement: "I've been ready"

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2023

The war of words between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou has already begun.