Paddy Pimblett reveals he’s fighting out his contract at UFC 304, hints at boxing YouTubers next

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting out his contract when he takes on Bobby Green at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Pimblett is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and is set for his sixth fight and his first crack at a ranked opponent. Although Pimblett is getting a big fight, the Brit revealed in a new interview with MMAJunkie that he will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304, and he hints at going to box YouTubers next time out.

“It goes without saying: I wouldn’t want to go to a different organization,” Pimblett told MMA Junkie. “UFC is the cream of the crop. It’s the main place. When you say to people, ‘I do MMA.’ Most of them go, ‘What’s that?’ You say, ‘UFC.’ People don’t even know what MMA is. They know what UFC is. You never know, though. Some of these stupid YouTubers who are boxing could end up offering me millions to end up fighting of them. So we’ll see what happens.”

It would be a surprise if the UFC lets Paddy Pimblett leave in free agency, but they are letting him fight out his deal which is a bit surprising. But, Pimblett has confidence he will beat Bobby Green which will only help increase his pay.

Should he beat Bobby Green at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett hopes to get someone ranked higher and eyes a fight with Renato Moicano.

“Obviously, if I fight again this year, then I’m going to want to fight someone else and get in the rankings, and I’m going to want to fight someone higher up in the rankings,” Pimblett said. “Me and Moicano have had a little back-and-forth. I’d love to fight Moicano. I think it would be absolutely hilarious to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with him. I think that would be one of the best seasons they’ve ever done. We’ll see what happens. This is the last fight on my contract, so we’ll be getting back to the renegotiation table after this. So we’ll see what happens.”

Pimblett is coming off a decision win over Tony Ferguson back in December.