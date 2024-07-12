Paddy Pimblett reveals he’s fighting out his contract at UFC 304, hints at boxing YouTubers next

By Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting out his contract when he takes on Bobby Green at UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

Pimblett is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and is set for his sixth fight and his first crack at a ranked opponent. Although Pimblett is getting a big fight, the Brit revealed in a new interview with MMAJunkie that he will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304, and he hints at going to box YouTubers next time out.

“It goes without saying: I wouldn’t want to go to a different organization,” Pimblett told MMA Junkie. “UFC is the cream of the crop. It’s the main place. When you say to people, ‘I do MMA.’ Most of them go, ‘What’s that?’ You say, ‘UFC.’ People don’t even know what MMA is. They know what UFC is. You never know, though. Some of these stupid YouTubers who are boxing could end up offering me millions to end up fighting of them. So we’ll see what happens.”

It would be a surprise if the UFC lets Paddy Pimblett leave in free agency, but they are letting him fight out his deal which is a bit surprising. But, Pimblett has confidence he will beat Bobby Green which will only help increase his pay.

Should he beat Bobby Green at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett hopes to get someone ranked higher and eyes a fight with Renato Moicano.

“Obviously, if I fight again this year, then I’m going to want to fight someone else and get in the rankings, and I’m going to want to fight someone higher up in the rankings,” Pimblett said. “Me and Moicano have had a little back-and-forth. I’d love to fight Moicano. I think it would be absolutely hilarious to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with him. I think that would be one of the best seasons they’ve ever done. We’ll see what happens. This is the last fight on my contract, so we’ll be getting back to the renegotiation table after this. So we’ll see what happens.”

Pimblett is coming off a decision win over Tony Ferguson back in December.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Abdul Razak Alhassan, Dricus du Plessis

Abdul Razak Alhassan slams 'f*cking b*tch' Dricus du Plessis for Africa comments: "He was living the comfortable life"

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler dismisses Dustin Poirier's recent comments: "I'm living rent free"

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes that he’s in the head of Dustin Poirier.

Andre Petroski
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Andre Petroski reveals he used to train with Josh Fremd, hopes to get Bo Nickal fight with a win at UFC Denver

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

Andre Petroski is very familiar with his UFC Denver opponent Josh Fremd.

Mark Coleman
UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman announces he's back in hospital: "I was so close to being 100%"

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has announced he is back in the hospital.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes explains why he doesn't want UFC rematch with Movsar Evloev next: "We’re looking at a completely different fight"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024

Diego Lopes doesn’t have revenge on his mind at the moment.

Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez feels she poses unique challenge to Rose Namajunas ahead of UFC Denver: "It’s putting both of us in a good test"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024
Jon Anik
Jon Anik

Jon Anik explains his worry with UFC 304 co-headliner between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes: "I’d like to see some pressure on this heavyweight division to move forward"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik has revealed what situation he’d find to be less than ideal for the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes.

Merab Dvalishvili
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping calls out Merab Dvalishvili for suggesting he plans to “show everybody his striking” in title fight with Sean O’Malley: “You are full of sh*t”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has called out Merab Dvalishvili for some of his comments about striking against Sean O’Malley.

Alex Pereira, Artem Vakhitov
UFC

Artem Vakhitov and UFC champion Alex Pereira continue to trade jabs on social media: “Until we meet again…”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

Artem Vakhitov and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira continue to go back and forth at one another on social media.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Kamaru Usman

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman discuss the chances of Nate Diaz receiving an immediate title shot in his UFC return: “Let’s get serious here”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman have given their thoughts on the idea of Nate Diaz being given an immediate title shot if he returns to the UFC.