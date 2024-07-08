Israel Adesanya explains how taking a hiatus was “definitely” the best move for his UFC career: “I’ve got more patience now, more clarity”

By Harry Kettle - July 8, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has explained how his hiatus from the promotion was the best thing he could’ve done for his career.

Israel Adesanya training

Last September, Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight championship to Sean Strickland. Following the defeat, ‘Stylebender’ made it clear that he was planning on taking a hiatus from active competition. However, nobody really knew how long this break would last.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya opens up on decision to take UFC hiatus: “I missed the beast”

As it turns out, it’s lasted just under a year. He’ll make his return next month at UFC 305 as he prepares to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the belt at 185 pounds.

In a recent interview, Adesanya spoke candidly about that decision and what’s next for him.

Adesanya reflects on hiatus

The hiatus was definitely needed,” he told Sias Du Plessis. “Because physically, mentally, even spiritually, I just needed a break from not just the fights but from the training camps and the constant rigmarole we put our bodies through as warriors. So it was good for me to just unplug from the game.”

“I’ve learned a lot in the time I’ve been away. I’ve always been a patient guy if you’ve actually paid attention to what I’m doing, but I’ve got more patience now, more clarity. And I’m sure of what I wanna achieve in this this last chapter of my game.”

“I’m the two-time UFC middleweight champion,” he said. “To make it three times, that’ll be nice, but it’s not really the main goal. For me, it’s about beating warriors from different codes, different nations, great fighters like Dricus, take them out, put them on my record, and move on to the next one until I’m done. That’s what it’s about.”

“The belt, it was always like, yeah, definitely be a UFC champ, but to get there was more the journey. I was just enjoying beating people up. So I’m back there. I’m just gonna enjoy beating people up and the belt will come, and it’ll stay. And eventually I’ll let it go.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Will Israel Adesanya win back the crown at UFC 305? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Marc Goddard

Marc Goddard explains why he will never referee a Leon Edwards fight

Harry Kettle - July 8, 2024
Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira makes sense for next UFC lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev, says coach

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Charles Oliveira’s coach believes there is a good case to make for “do Bronx” receiving the next UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity against Islam Makhachev.

Dan Ige, UFC, UFC Vegas 86, Pros react
UFC

Dan Ige hopes for UFC 306 fight after saving the day against Diego Lopes: "I just think it makes sense"

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Dan Ige is throwing his name in the hat for UFC 306, but he’s prepared to trust the process.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez
UFC

Michelle Waterson-Gomez feels she retired from MMA at the perfect time: "I’m not getting any younger"

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Michelle Waterson-Gomez feels confident in her decision to walk away from pro MMA competition.

Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Aljamain Sterling eyes UFC 306 showdown with Diego Lopes: "Let's make it happen at the Sphere"

Fernando Quiles - July 7, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has his sights set on rising 145-pounder Diego Lopes.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing, Pros react

Pros react after Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024
Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Boxing
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz defeats Jorge Masvidal (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide for a second time this evening, this time in the boxing ring.

Chris Avila, Anthony Pettis, Boxing
UFC

Chris Avila defeats Anthony Pettis (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Anthony Pettis squares off with Chris Avila in a boxing match scheduled for six rounds this evening in Anaheim, California.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Fighter Salaries Revealed: Diaz tops the list

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Nate Diaz will be making a considerable amount more money than Jorge Masvidal for tonight’s rematch in boxing.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor
Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor places massive bet on tonight's Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch: "I feel Nate does him in EASY here"

Chris Taylor - July 6, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has placed a massive bet on tonight’s Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch.