Dana White explains why American “patriots” should be drinking “barrels of Bud Light” despite recent controversy

UFC CEO Dana White says real Americans should be drinking Bud Light.

Bud Light was in a controversy earlier this year due to the company having a sponsorship with a transgender woman which saw thousands of people begin to boycott the company. Months later, despite the boycott continuing on, the UFC announced that Bud Light was back as the official beer of the promotion starting in 2024.

When the UFC made the announcement many fans were surprised, but Dana White went on the Full Send Podcast and explained why he and everyone should align with Bud Light.

“I’ve been talking about this for two f*cking weeks. I’m only doing deals with brands that I’m aligned with and I am way more aligned with Anheuser-Busch than I am with any other beer company on this f*****g planet. Let me just put it to you that way. I’m in the know,” Dana White said on the Full Send Podcast. “I deal with the real shit every day and I know Bud Light got hammered over one thing that they did, but, when you look at the company as a whole and what they stand for and what they believe in and when you talk about what somebody believes in and what they stand for, look at what they’ve done.

“Look at their track record. I’ve said it a million times. 65,000 Americans are employed at Anheuser-Busch. That should be your number one reason. 65,000 jobs in America,” Dana White continued. “An American company. Number two, they spend almost a billion dollars per year with U.S. farmers. That alone should be another reason. A big majority of their employees are vets. They spent $44 million over the last several years taking care of fallen first responders. Taking care of families, military families of soldiers who have fallen. I’m way more aligned with them than I am with anybody else.”

Dana White then went on to say he knows more about beer companies than most people and says true Americans should be drinking Bud Light over other beer companies.

“Here’s the thing, these people who consider themselves patriots, and are like hardcore. I love this country. I am an American and I love this country,” White said. “If you consider yourself a patriot and you’re talking about all the other beers out there, I know all the other beers out there. You should be drinking f*****g barrels of Bud Light if woke is what you’re worried about. Trust me when I tell you, just trust me. Everybody knows who I am, everybody knows who I stand for. I don’t need f*****g money, and people are like you f*****g sell out. I was going to get a shitload of money no matter what.”

Dana White also says Bud Light is just a good beer, as well as him being aligned with their values which made the deal a no-brainer for the UFC.