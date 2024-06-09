Pros react after Dominick Reyes KO’s Dustin Jacoby at UFC Louisville

By Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Louisville event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Dominick Reyes taking on Dustin Jacoby.

Dominick Reyes, UFC Louisville, UFC

Jacoby (19-9-1 MMA) was looking to get back into the win column after his most recent loss to Alonzo Menifield (15-4 MMA) last December at UFC 296. ‘The Hanyak’ had gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Dominick Reyes (13-4 MMA) was looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when he took to the cage this evening. ‘The Dominator’ had been knocked out in each of his past three fights, suffering losses to Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka and Ryan Spann during that stretch.

Tonight’s UFC Louisville co-main event resulted in a first-round knockout victory for Dominick Reyes. After a rocky opening minute, ‘The Dominator’ was able to stagger Dustin Jacoby with a big combination. Reyes followed up with a big left and then a knee that sent Jacoby crashing to the canvas. The referee quickly stepped in and waved the fight off. The victory marked Dominick’s first since 2019.

Official UFC Louisville Results: Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby via KO at 2:00 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Reyes vs. Jacoby’ below:

Who would you like to see Dominick Reyes fight next following his knockout victory over Dustin Jacoby this evening in Kentucky?

