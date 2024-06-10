Dominick Reyes shares how Muhammad Ali inspired his first win in five years at UFC Louisville

Dominick Reyes compares fighting style to Muhammad Ali

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Reyes explained his added motivation to snap his losing skid in Louisville.

“I took so much energy from that, so much power from that,” Reyes said. “Going to the Muhammad Ali Center and learning about his entire journey, the way he viewed the world, what he did to change the world…the last arena his body was ever in, was the arena I fought in, and that was a huge honor for me…

“Wow, I get to fight here? And my fighting style, which I believe is similar to his. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, that’s how I fight. Everything just lined up.”

Ali is arguably the greatest boxer of all time and is widely regarded as one of the most influential athletes in sports history. He passed away in 2016 from septic shock stemming from a respiratory illness.

Reyes returned to the form that made him one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet earlier in his MMA career. After defeating Jacoby, Reyes squeaked back into the 205lb title conversation.

Reyes’s UFC comeback was poetic, similar to some of the bounce-back wins that Ali amassed during his legendary career.