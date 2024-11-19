Dominick Cruz unloads on “work mule” Ali Abdelaziz: “That’s what makes you weak”

Dominick Cruz has taken aim at MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Cruz announced he would be having one more fight, and commentator Jon Anik suggested he should rematch Henry Cejudo. Abdelaziz, who manages Cejudo, took to social media to claim it was an easy fight which Cruz didn’t take kindly to, as he had a heated back-and-forth

Cruz: You are simply a work mule…Your words hold no weight.

Abdelaziz: Also, one more thing the only weight you hold is commentating on the desk, I promise you I hold a lot more weight than you in this game

Cruz: It’s easy money for you-as you get a percentage paid by your fighter no matter what, while you chat sh** that you personally cannot back up. You have no skin in the game, that’s what makes you weak.

After the back-and-forth, Ali Abdelaziz claimed he wouldn’t take a percentage off Cejudo as he just wants to see ‘Triple C’ KO Dominick Cruz.

“I will make you a deal if you fight Henry I will take zero percentage from,” Abdelaziz wrote. “I just want to see him whoop your ass and I’m sure Henry will make a lot more money than you do, you have my word as a man I will take zero percentage.”

It was an intense back-and-forth between Dominick Cruz and Ali Abdelaziz as the former bantamweight champ isn’t a fan of the manager after his comment.

Of course, Cejudo and Cruz fought back in May of 2020 and it was ‘Triple C’ who won by KO to retain his bantamweight title.