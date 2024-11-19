Dominick Cruz unloads on “work mule” Ali Abdelaziz: “That’s what makes you weak”

By Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Dominick Cruz has taken aim at MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Dominick Cruz, Ali Abdelaziz

Cruz announced he would be having one more fight, and commentator Jon Anik suggested he should rematch Henry Cejudo. Abdelaziz, who manages Cejudo, took to social media to claim it was an easy fight which Cruz didn’t take kindly to, as he had a heated back-and-forth

Cruz: You are simply a work mule…Your words hold no weight.

Abdelaziz: Also, one more thing the only weight you hold is commentating on the desk, I promise you I hold a lot more weight than you in this game

Cruz: It’s easy money for you-as you get a percentage paid by your fighter no matter what, while you chat sh** that you personally cannot back up. You have no skin in the game, that’s what makes you weak.

After the back-and-forth, Ali Abdelaziz claimed he wouldn’t take a percentage off Cejudo as he just wants to see ‘Triple C’ KO Dominick Cruz.

“I will make you a deal if you fight Henry I will take zero percentage from,” Abdelaziz wrote. “I just want to see him whoop your ass and I’m sure Henry will make a lot more money than you do, you have my word as a man I will take zero percentage.”

It was an intense back-and-forth between Dominick Cruz and Ali Abdelaziz as the former bantamweight champ isn’t a fan of the manager after his comment.

Of course, Cejudo and Cruz fought back in May of 2020 and it was ‘Triple C’ who won by KO to retain his bantamweight title.

Dominick Cruz calls for one ‘last dance’ in 2025

Dominick Cruz plans to fight one more time in 2025.

Cruz hasn’t fought since August of 2022, but the former champ says he will have one more fight.

“I’ll tell you, I think I got a last dance, I want one last dance in me,” Cruz told TMZ. “Just go out there and have fun, and when I say fun, I mean fight to the bitter death and see what I have in me. The fun comes months after that. That’s when it gets to set in and be like, ‘OK, that was fun. But I’m ready to walk in the fire again and see what life and death really looks like. One more go at that would be a pleasure.”

Cruz is the former bantamweight champ and has notable wins over TJ Dillashaw, Urijah Faber, Demetrious Johnson, and Joseph Benavidez among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

