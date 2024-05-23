Logan Paul sues Ryan Garcia for defamation over allegations about PRIME drink: “No need to lie about the facts”

By Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2024

It seems that Logan Paul will be seeing boxing star Ryan Garcia in court sooner rather than later.

Ryan Garcia, Logan Paul

‘KingRy’ is fresh off his return to the ring last month in New York City. Facing his longtime rival Devin Haney, the young boxing star dominated. Ryan Garcia scored three knockdowns over ‘The Dream’, earning a decision win after 12 rounds of action. However, that victory will likely be overturned in the coming months.

Following the victory, it was announced that Ryan Garcia failed two drug tests for ostarine prior to fight night. While he’s continued to claim innocence, the boxer’s b-sample turned up positive earlier today. Now, Garcia has taken another hit. This time, it’s courtesy of influencer boxer and WWE superstar Logan Paul.

‘The Maverick’ is one of the owners of the popular PRIME hydration drink. Logan Paul, as well as KSI, are the faces of the brand. After the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that Ryan Garcia was crazy in March, the boxer began to target the drink brand. Over the last few months, he’s repeatedly claimed that the drink was unsafe and also caused his drug test failure last month.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON OPENS THE DOOR TO MORE BOXING MATCHES AFTER JAKE PAUL FIGHT: “THIS SEEMS LIKE IT’S GOING TO BE PRETTY FUN”

Logan Paul sues boxing star Ryan Garcia over disparaging comments about PRIME drink

Now, Logan Paul and PRIME are fighting back against Ryan Garcia. Earlier today, the WWE superstar took to X to reveal that he was suing the boxing contender. In a lengthy statement, Paul wrote that Garcia was engaging in a “smear campaign” against the hydration drink. In the lawsuit itself, the boxer is accused of defamation, trade libel, violations of the Lanham act, and more.

It didn’t take long for Ryan Garcia to respond on social media, however. Taking to X, the young boxer released “text messages” from Logan Paul. The messages, which have been confirmed to be fake, say that the YouTuber will take everything from the 25-year-old.

As of now, it remains to be seen how things will go with Logan Paul and Ryan Garcia. It’s also worth noting that this is the second lawsuit that the professional wrestler is involved in right now. Last year, Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal sued Dillon Danis for allegedly releasing private images of her on social media.

What do you make of this news involving the boxing star? Do you believe Logan Paul is right for suing Ryan Garcia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Logan Paul Ryan Garcia

