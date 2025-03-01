GFL announces ‘legendary’ matchup between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis

By Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025

The GFL has announced another fight which they are calling a legendary matchup involving Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis

On Friday, the GFL announced a lightweight bout between former UFC interim lightweight champion and former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

“GFL Fans. You asked, we listened! Our most requested bout is now official as Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson squares off with Dillon “El Jefe” Danis in a legendary Lightweight matchup. Who you got?,” the GFL wrote on X.

Ferguson vs Danis was a fight many MMA fans wanted to see when both signed with the GFL. But, it’s uncertain when this fight will take place, or what venue is not known. But the GFL confirms this fight will happen.

Tony Ferguson (25-11) is on an eight-fight losing streak and is coming off a submission loss to Michael Chiesa. On the losing streak, he also lost to Paddy Pimblett, Bobby Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje. Ferguson is the former interim lightweight champ who was on a 12-fight winning streak before the losing streak. ‘El Cucuy’ has notable wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza among others.

Dillon Danis (2-0) hasn’t fought in MMA since June of 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey by first-round submission at Bellator 222. In his pro-MMA debut, he submitted Kyle Walker in the first round of Bellator 198 in 2018. His last fight was in 2023 when he was DQd in a boxing match against Logan Paul. Danis is set to box KSI on March 29.

GFL founder says promotion will make the fights fans want to see

The GFL is expected to host is first event in April and founder Darren Owens has promised to make the fights fans want to see, which is why the promotion has made Tony Ferguson vs Dillon Danis.

“We can make the fights that people want to see and we’re listening to everybody,” Owens said to Ariel Helwani on January 28. “Like Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis that may be something that will come to fruition. I’m a diehard MMA fan, I love the sport more than anything. I’ve always prided myself on making exciting matchups but also making matchups that people actually want to see. That’s first and foremost what we’re going to do, deliver the real fights people want.”

The GFL has announced Chris Weidman vs Luke Rockhold 2, Yoel Romero vs Shogun Rua, Uriah Faber vs Renan Barao 3, Uriah Hall vs Douglas Lima, and Fabricio Werdum vs Frank Mir.

