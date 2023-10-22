Dillon Danis sends message to UFC CEO Dana White following Bellator release: “We about to make a lot of money”

By Fernando Quiles - October 22, 2023

Dillon Danis is no longer a Bellator fighter, and he’s eyeing a spot on the UFC roster.

Dillon Danis Dana White

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Danis was released from his Bellator contract over the weekend. “El Jefe” hadn’t had a fight under the Bellator banner since June 2019.

“Dillon Danis is a free agent. Bellator officially released Danis this weekend, sources say,” Helwani wrote.

RELATED: DILLON DANIS CLAIMS HE MADE OVER $1 MILLION FOR BOXING MATCH WITH LOGAN PAUL

Dillon Danis Pings UFC CEO Dana White

Following news of Danis’ Bellator release, the controversial Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner sent a message to UFC CEO Dana White.

“We about to make a lot of money, @danawhite,” Danis wrote.

Dillon Danis splitting from Bellator hasn’t come as much of a surprise. Danis did not express much interest in returning for a fight in the promotion, and Bellator President Scott Coker consistently told reporters that the ball was in Danis’ court in terms of an MMA return.

Danis was recently in action for a boxing match against Logan Paul. “El Jefe” was disqualified for his antics during the fight, attempting to put Paul in a guillotine choke.

Ahead of the grudge match, Danis appeared on “The MMA Hour” and told Ariel Helwani that he needed to pay Bellator a significant amount of money in order to fight Paul.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about how I had to do that because Showtime and DAZN are rivals, so I had to pay a hefty fee. It’s a lot of money. What I’m paying Coker to let me fight is more than probably every UFC (fighter makes),” Danis said on The MMA Hour. “(Not to let me out, but to fight). I’m still with them. It would be different if I was with Showtime, because Showtime, they have a deal with them.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dillon Danis UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White chimes in on doctor stoppage in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker fight at UFC 294: "The guy’s inexperienced"

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman reacts following majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Kamaru Usman has reacted following his majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in today’s UFC 294 co-main event.

Alex Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski reflects on decision to accept short notice rematch with Islam Makhachev

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski spoke about his decision to accept a short notice fight with Islam Makhachev following the conclusion of today’s UFC 294 event.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White states his intentions for Islam Makhachev's next UFC title defense

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Dana White already has an opponent in mind for Islam Makhachev following today’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi.

Paulo Costa, UFC
UFC

Video | Paulo Costa issues statement after being involved in UFC 294 brawl

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa has issued a statement after being involved in a brawl at UFC 294.

Islam Makhachev

UFC 294 Bonus Report: Islam Makhachev one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023
Islam Makhachev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294
Islam Makhachev

Pros react after Islam Makhachev KO's Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Today’s UFC 294 event was headlined by a lightweight title fight rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294, Results
Islam Makhachev

UFC 294 Results: Islam Makhachev stops Alexander Volkanovski in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 294 results, including the main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 294
Khamzat Chimaev

Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

Today’s UFC 294 event was co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Khamzat Chimaev taking on Kamaru Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 294 Results: Khamzat Chimaev defeats Kamaru Usman (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 21, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 294 results, including the co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman.