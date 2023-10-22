Dillon Danis sends message to UFC CEO Dana White following Bellator release: “We about to make a lot of money”

Dillon Danis Pings UFC CEO Dana White

Following news of Danis’ Bellator release, the controversial Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner sent a message to UFC CEO Dana White.

We about to make a lot of money @danawhite 🤝💰 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 22, 2023

“We about to make a lot of money, @danawhite,” Danis wrote.

Dillon Danis splitting from Bellator hasn’t come as much of a surprise. Danis did not express much interest in returning for a fight in the promotion, and Bellator President Scott Coker consistently told reporters that the ball was in Danis’ court in terms of an MMA return.

Danis was recently in action for a boxing match against Logan Paul. “El Jefe” was disqualified for his antics during the fight, attempting to put Paul in a guillotine choke.

Ahead of the grudge match, Danis appeared on “The MMA Hour” and told Ariel Helwani that he needed to pay Bellator a significant amount of money in order to fight Paul.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about how I had to do that because Showtime and DAZN are rivals, so I had to pay a hefty fee. It’s a lot of money. What I’m paying Coker to let me fight is more than probably every UFC (fighter makes),” Danis said on The MMA Hour. “(Not to let me out, but to fight). I’m still with them. It would be different if I was with Showtime, because Showtime, they have a deal with them.”