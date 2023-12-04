Dana White admits Arman Tsarukyan’s win at UFC Austin “threw a wrench” into the lightweight title picture

By Chris Taylor - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White believes Arman Tsarukyan’s knockout win at UFC Austin “threw a wrench” into the lightweight title picture.

Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) squared off with perennial 155lbs contender Beneil Dariush (22-6-1 MMA) in the headliner of last night’s Fight Night event in Texas.

The result was a 64-second knockout victory for ‘Akhalkalakets’, who put Dariush to sleep with a sensational knee to punch combination (see that here).

The highlight reel finish marked Tsarukyan’s third win in a row, as he had previously defeated Joaquim Silva by TKO and Damir Ismagulov by decision. The Armenian standout has now gone 8-1 since dropping a decision to Islam Makhachev in a fight that he took on short notice in 2019.

Given his spectacular performance last night, UFC CEO Dana White admits that a wrench has been thrown into the lightweight title picture.

“It does [throw a wrench into things]. I mean, you definitely have to look at how he looked tonight. And I don’t know, we’ll see what happens,” White told the media during the UFC Austin post-fight press conference (h/t MMAMania).

Dana White went on to say that he believes a rematch between Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev would do huge numbers, especially in the Middle East.

“[The fight will be] Big. Yeah, it’s a great stylistic matchup. That’s a great fight.”

White had previously stated that the UFC would be booking a rematch between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev next. However, it appears Tsarukyan’s latest win has the promotion reconsidering their options.

Arman has gone 8-2 over his ten career Octagon appearances, with his only two losses coming by way of decision. Those setbacks came against Mateusz Gamrot and Islam Makhachev respectively.

Who would you like to see Dana White and company book Makhachev against next? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!

