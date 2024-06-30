UFC 303 Results: Diego Lopes defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 303 results, including the co-main event between Dan Ige and Diego Lopes.

Lopes was initially slated to fight Brian Ortega in tonight’s co-headliner. However, ‘T-City‘ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a fever.

With that, the UFC scrambled to put together a list minute contest, and thankfully Dan Ige stepped up to take the bout.

Ige (18-7 MMA) was last seen in action at February’s UFC Vegas 86 event, where he scored a KO victory over Andre Fili. The Hawaiian standout has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (24-6 MMA) will be looking to extend his current winning streak to four in a row this evening at T-Mobile Arena. The Mexican standout has earned all three of his recent wins by first round stoppage, scoring victories over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff during that stretch.

Round one of the UFC 303 co-main event begins and Diego Lopes takes the center of the Octagon. Dan Ige circles and gets on his front foot. Lopes with a right hand. Ige responds with a 1-2. The Mexican lands a good knee up the middle. The Hawaiian answers with a nice left hook. Both men are swinging big punches early on. Lopes with a combination. ’50k’ circles to his right and lands a right hand. Two minutes remain in the opening round. Diego Lopes connects with a good left hand. He throws a high kick, but Dan Ige avoids and circles out. Big flurries from both men in the pocket. Ige dives on a takedown. Lopes lock up a choke but Ige scrambles and is able to survive the late scare. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 303 co-main event begins and Diego Lopes lands a hard low kick which prompts Dan Ige to switch stances. The stats currently show Lopes up 42-17 on strikes. Ige attempts a high kick, but Lopes gets inside and scores a takedown. The Mexican takes the back of the Hawaiian and locks in a body triangle. Lopes is working for a rear-naked choke. Ige is doing a good job of defending. The Hawaiian lands some good shots from off his back. Diego Lopes rolls for an armbar but the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Dan Ige is looking to close the distance. Diego Lopes keeps him at bay with a nice jab. ’50k’ leaps in with a big combination. He lands a hard right hand. Lopes returns fire with a jab. The Hawaiian continues to press the action. Lopes dives for a takedown. Ige with some good elbows and is able to shake him off. Dan Ige with a big right hand. He goes to the body with a left hook. Diego Lopes dives on a takedown. He eventually gets to Ige’s back. Dan is doing a good job from preventing him from sinking in both hooks. The Hawaiian shakes free and lands a big right hand. Ige is now on top and landing some shots. Under one-minute remains. Ige should think about standing up. He likely needs a finish. Big left hands from Dan Ige now. He lands another. Lopes with an upkick. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 303 Results: Diego Lopes def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Lopes fight next following his victory over Ige this evening in Las Vegas?