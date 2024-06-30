Pros react after Diego Lopes defeats Dan Ige at UFC 303

Tonight’s UFC 303 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Lopes was initially slated to fight Brian Ortega in tonight’s co-headliner. However, ‘T-City‘ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a fever.

With that, the UFC scrambled to put together a list minute contest, and thankfully Dan Ige stepped up to take the bout.

Ige (18-8 MMA) was most previously seen in action at February’s UFC Vegas 86 event, where he scored a KO victory over Andre Fili. The Hawaiian standout has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (25-6 MMA) was looking to extend his current winning streak to four in a row this evening at T-Mobile Arena. The Mexican standout has earned all three of his recent wins by first round stoppage, scoring victories over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff during that stretch.

Tonight’s UFC 303 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Diego Lopes was able to come ahead on the scorecards in rounds one and two, but Dan Ige stormed back to easily take home the third and final round. Unfortunately for the Hawaiian, his late surge proved to be too little too late, and the Mexican walked away with the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 303 Results: Diego Lopes def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ige vs. Lopes’ below:

Wow. The emotion coming out of Ige. #UFC303 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 30, 2024

It’s not about the size of the man; it’s about the size of your heart! #JustScrap #HawaiianWarrior @Dynamitedan808 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 30, 2024

This can't possibly feel real right now for Ige — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 30, 2024

Ige didn’t have time to mold his mind to prepare for the emotions tonight. Thats why you’re seeing it come out of him. It’s pure courage walking him forward tonight. Respect! #UFC303 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 30, 2024

Lopes doing everything he can to get Ige out of there but Dan is too tough! #UFC303 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 30, 2024

Liver, head by both men — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 30, 2024

Both these guys deserve HUGE respect for the whirlwind they’ve gone through can’t wait to watch em scrap #UFC303 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 30, 2024

Featherweights puttin on a show LFG 😤🔥 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 30, 2024

New drinking game : every time Diego touch his Adams apple take a drink lol — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 30, 2024

Great instruction from Nicksick. #UFC303 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 30, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Diego Lopes defeating Dan Ige at UFC 303:

Respect to both those beasts great comain — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 30, 2024

Hell of a scrap men!!! #UFC303 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 30, 2024

Ige brings the crowd alive! #UFC303 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 30, 2024

Great effort from Ige and Lopes! Ige definitely showed he’s always ready and Lopes can handle whatever curveball is thrown at him! #UFC303 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 30, 2024

Who would you like to see Diego Lopes fight next following his victory over Dan Ige this evening in Las Vegas?