Pros react after Diego Lopes defeats Dan Ige at UFC 303

By Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 303 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Lopes was initially slated to fight Brian Ortega in tonight’s co-headliner. However, T-City‘ was forced to withdraw last minute due to a fever.

With that, the UFC scrambled to put together a list minute contest, and thankfully Dan Ige stepped up to take the bout.

Ige (18-8 MMA) was most previously seen in action at February’s UFC Vegas 86 event, where he scored a KO victory over Andre Fili. The Hawaiian standout has gone 3-1 over his past four Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (25-6 MMA) was looking to extend his current winning streak to four in a row this evening at T-Mobile Arena. The Mexican standout has earned all three of his recent wins by first round stoppage, scoring victories over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff during that stretch.

Tonight’s UFC 303 co-main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Diego Lopes was able to come ahead on the scorecards in rounds one and two, but Dan Ige stormed back to easily take home the third and final round. Unfortunately for the Hawaiian, his late surge proved to be too little too late, and the Mexican walked away with the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 303 Results: Diego Lopes def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ige vs. Lopes’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Diego Lopes defeating Dan Ige at UFC 303:

Who would you like to see Diego Lopes fight next following his victory over Dan Ige this evening in Las Vegas?

