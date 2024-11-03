Arnold Allen targets big names such as Yair Rodriguez & Brian Ortega in 2025

By Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Arnold Allen is expecting to face big names in 2025.

Arnold Allen wins

Allen had the biggest test of his pro MMA career when he took on Max Holloway. “The Almighty” dropped a unanimous decision to “Blessed.” Allen suffered another decision loss to Movsar Evloev. He was able to avoid a three-fight winning streak with a victory over Giga Chikadze.

Now that he’s back on track, Allen is hoping for some big fights next year.

RELATED: ARNOLD ALLEN CALLS OUT YAIR RODRÍGUEZ FOR 2025 UFC RETURN, WEIGHS IN ON MEXICO CITY BOOKING

Arnold Allen Eyeing Key Names in 2025

Arnold Allen spoke to reporters backstage at UFC Edmonton. “Almighty” discussed potential names for his next fight (via MMAJunkie).

“Anyone above me (is who I want to fight). It’s been talked about a lot: Ortega is a guy that’s been talked about after Holloway. I asked for Yair or Ortega. There was never any sort of sniff of anything. But I mentioned it, so I’m sure that they’re more realistic now,” Allen said.

“I want to fight the best guys in the world, and I feel like I match up pretty good with him,” Allen said. “Back-to-back, he beat (Alexander Volkanovski) and Holloway with knockouts. Those guys are around the top for forever, and no one could beat those guys. So he definitely can be (champion for a long time), but I think there’s always new people coming.”

Allen currently holds the number seven spot on the official UFC featherweight rankings. Brian Ortega is just ahead of him at the number six spot. Yair Rodriguez is in the number four position.

The UFC shouldn’t find much difficulty in booking Allen’s next bout. The 23-fight veteran is trying to climb his way up to the top five. That would put him closer than he’s even been to a UFC Featherweight Championship fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arnold Allen

