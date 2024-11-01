UFC Edmonton Weigh-in Results: Moreno vs. Albazi, Blanchfield vs. Namajunas Official
The UFC Edmonton event is upon us, and the weigh-ins are ongoing.
Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi will collide inside Rogers Place this Saturday night. Both men tipped the scales at 125.5 pounds, making their headliner official.
The co-main event will see Erin Blanchfield go toe-to-toe with former two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion Rose Namajunas. We’ll update you throughout the morning as the weigh-ins continue.
UFC Edmonton Weigh-in Results
Also set to weigh in will be heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Khonata Diniz. Caio Machado and Brendson Ribeiro also have a showdown tomorrow, and they have yet to clock in.
Marc-Andre Barriault and Dustin Stoltzfus will also be featured on the main card. Serving as the curtain jerker for the main card will be a clash between Mike Malott and Trevin Giles.
As for the prelims, the featured bout on that portion of the card will be a bantamweight tilt between Aiemann Zahabi and Pedro Munhoz. UFC Edmonton will air in its entirety on the ESPN+ streaming service.
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Brandon Moreno (125.5) vs. Amir Albazi (125.5)
- Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)
- Derrick Lewis (266) vs. Jhonata Diniz (257)
- Caio Machado (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)
- Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)
- Mike Malott (170.5) vs. Trevin Giles (170)
Prelims (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Aiemann Zahabi (135.5) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135)
- Ariane da Silva (125) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)
- Charles Jourdain (135) vs. Victor Henry (135)
- Jack Shore (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145)
- Alexandr Romanov (261) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264)
- Serhiy Sidey (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135)
- Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135.5)
- Jamey-Lyn Horth (126) vs. Ivana Petrovic (125)
