UFC Edmonton Weigh-in Results: Moreno vs. Albazi, Blanchfield vs. Namajunas Official

The UFC Edmonton event is upon us, and the weigh-ins are ongoing.

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi will collide inside Rogers Place this Saturday night. Both men tipped the scales at 125.5 pounds, making their headliner official.

The co-main event will see Erin Blanchfield go toe-to-toe with former two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion Rose Namajunas. We’ll update you throughout the morning as the weigh-ins continue.

