Diego Lopes may have secured UFC 308 backup spot from Dana White: “We’d do anything for that guy”

Diego Lopes Could Be UFC 308 Backup Option

Dana White spoke to several reporters during the UFC 306 post-fight press conference. He revealed that Lopes might just slot in as the backup fighter for the planned featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway (via MMAJunkie.com).

“We’d do anything for that guy, even though he was screaming at me,” White said at the UFC 306 post-fight press conference. “I really like him, so yeah, he could be.

“Usually he’s really nice, but tonight he was screaming at me: ‘Give me my title shot. I get the title shot now,’” White said. “He was very angry tonight, he wasn’t the usual happy-go-lucky Diego Lopes. He was f*cking screaming at me, he was all fired up tonight.”

Given Lopes’ exciting fighting style and five-fight winning streak, he may have found himself in the good graces of the UFC brass. It also helps that Lopes is a fresh face in the featherweight division, which has been dominated by Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

With the new guard rising, such as current 145-pound champion Topuria, some interesting matchups could be lined up in the featherweight division.