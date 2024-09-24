Conor McGregor blasted by Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith for behavior during Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois fight

By Fernando Quiles - September 24, 2024

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weren’t exactly enamored with the antics of Conor McGregor during the Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua event.

Conor McGregor Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois

McGregor was in attendance for the big IBF heavyweight title fight. As one would expect, “Mystic Mac” was as flamboyant as ever. McGregor even had an unlit cigar throughout the fight.

Bisping and Smith observed McGregor’s presence and shared their unfavorable opinions on the former two-division UFC champion.

Conor McGregor Called Out by Michael Bisping & Anthony Smith for Behavior During Joshua vs. Dubois

During the latest episode of the “Believe You Me” podcast, Michael Bisping tore into Conor McGregor for the way he was acting during the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois fight (via MMAFighting.com).

“Conor, you would have thought that he was a big Daniel Dubois fan because when Joshua was getting those [punches], he was out of his seat,” Bisping said. “Maybe the cigar might have even got lit. Walking in with a big cigar, unlit, between the teeth. How do we feel about that? Because two words spring to mind right now: Douche. Bag.”

Smith believes McGregor shares similarities with other popular figures who act a certain way to brag about their wealth.

“I don’t know what happens to people or when you change or how much money you have to have to start doing weird, douch-y shit like that,” Smith said. “Like, how rich do you have to be to wear your sunglasses inside 24/7. For what? I wish I was five percent as cool as he thinks he is. Like, how do you get to be so cool? I don’t know, I don’t get it. And I don’t want to just talk sh*t on Conor, but come on, bro. Come on.”

McGregor has been seen just about everywhere except the Octagon for the past three years. He was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler back in June, but an injury derailed that plan.

Many remain skeptical of McGregor ever competing in MMA again.

Anthony Smith Conor McGregor Michael Bisping UFC

