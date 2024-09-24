Michael Chandler points out Arman Tsarukyan’s recent hypocrisy over long title shot wait: “Pot, meet kettle”
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has questions for Arman Tsarukyan after the presumptive next title challenger’s planned wait for Islam Makhachev.
Chandler will face former foe Charles Oliveira in the UFC 309 co-main event in Madison Square Garden. He returns after a three-year wait for Conor McGregor’s return, which remains uncertain after McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303.
As Chandler turns his attention to Oliveira, Tsarukyan waits in the wings for the next shot at the lightweight champ Makhachev. In a win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, Makhachev suffered a hand injury that postponed his title reign.
Tsarukyan hasn’t competed since a UFC 300 win over Oliveira. He recently explained the depths he’s willing to go to for waiting for a title shot, as Makhachev is expected to be out until early 2025.
After Tsarukyan’s previous jabs at Chandler over his wait for McGregor, Chandler pointed out the lightweight contender’s hypocrisy.
Michael Chandler gets the last laugh over Arman Tsarukyan
In a recent tweet, Chandler mocked Tsarukyan for his long wait for a title shot.
Wait a second @ArmanUfc – you said you’d wait another year? That would put you out for 17 months. You’d wait 17 months for a fight? Pot, meet kettle. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SBvmkwKbO8
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 24, 2024
“Wait a second [Arman] – you said you’d wait another year?” Chandler tweeted Tuesday. “That would put you out for 17 months. You’d wait 17 months for a fight? Pot, meet kettle.”
Chandler is looking to return to the win column after a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Despite his long absence, he’s remained in peak physical condition and envisions at least one more run to the UFC lightweight title.
Tsarukyan seeks revenge against Makhachev after dealing the UFC champion one of his toughest tests earlier in their careers. He’s won four straight fights, including knockouts against Beneil Dariush and Joaquim Silva.
Chandler and Tsarukyan could potentially be on a collision course, depending on the results of their next fights. Regardless, there’s no love between the two top lightweights.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Michael Chandler UFC