Michael Chandler points out Arman Tsarukyan’s recent hypocrisy over long title shot wait: “Pot, meet kettle”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has questions for Arman Tsarukyan after the presumptive next title challenger’s planned wait for Islam Makhachev.

Chandler will face former foe Charles Oliveira in the UFC 309 co-main event in Madison Square Garden. He returns after a three-year wait for Conor McGregor’s return, which remains uncertain after McGregor’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

As Chandler turns his attention to Oliveira, Tsarukyan waits in the wings for the next shot at the lightweight champ Makhachev. In a win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, Makhachev suffered a hand injury that postponed his title reign.

Tsarukyan hasn’t competed since a UFC 300 win over Oliveira. He recently explained the depths he’s willing to go to for waiting for a title shot, as Makhachev is expected to be out until early 2025.

After Tsarukyan’s previous jabs at Chandler over his wait for McGregor, Chandler pointed out the lightweight contender’s hypocrisy.