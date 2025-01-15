Eric Nicksick blasts ref Mark Smith after UFC Vegas 101: “I think he’s an egomaniac”

By Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

Eric Nicksick, the head coach of Chris Curtis, wasn’t a fan of referee Mark Smith and his stoppage at UFC Vegas 101.

Eric Nicksick

Curtis suffered a third-round knockout loss to Roman Kopylov on the main card. The fight was stopped with one second left after Kopylov landed a head kick that dropped Curtis, but Kopylov walked away and didn’t land any punches. Many thought it was an early stoppage, especially with one second left.

Even before the stoppage, Eric Nicksick says he already had an issue with Mark Smith in the past. Now, after the way he handled the fight, the coach wants to request Smith doesn’t ref any of his fighters’ fight’s going forward.

“I’m gonna find all that out [from the commission]. 100%. It’s just too far gone,” Nicksick said on his Verse Us podcast (via MMAMania). “Like, I know this guy too well, anecdotally, through all of my experiences with him, and on a personal level of what I’ve seen with other people and other fights. Like, there’s no way that this guy can’t hold a grudge or be biased. There’s just no way. I know him too well, and he fraternizes with other gyms, teams, fighters, coaches, and everything else. So, the lines have been blurred. I think he’s an egomaniac. I mean, I’ve never heard a ref ask people to vote for him for the MMA ref of the year.”

Nicksick also says the stoppage on Curtis isn’t the full reason why he’s mad. Instead, he says the instructions Smith gave in the locker room aren’t how he ref’d the fight with stalling and fouls, which frustrated the coach.

Eric Nicksick says it’s fighting two people with Mark Smith as ref

Eric Nicksick says when Mark Smith refs his fighter’s bouts, he believes it’s now two-on-one.

Nicksick says he can’t trust how Smith will call the fight, which makes it tough for him to coach his fighters.

“Anytime that I see Mark Smith walk in the back and say, ‘I got your fight.’ This sounds shitty to say, but I think to myself, we’re now fighting two people, not one. I have felt like that for years. And this runs deeper than yesterday, Nicksick said. “Bottom line, I think Mark’s a good person. He’s not a bad human being…For whatever reason, I feel like every time I see Mark, we’re fighting against two people, not one. That’s my feeling…That’s how I feel when I see that dude come in the back. When I see [Jason] Herzog, I’m like, ‘Great. This dude’s gonna give us a fair shake.’ [Mike] Beltran will give us a fair shake.’ When I see Mark Smith, I’m like, ‘How is this guy gonna find a way to f—ck us over? Somehow, someway.’

Nicksick says his issues with Smith stem long before the Curtis fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chris Curtis UFC

Related

Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira expecting a "scrap" against Grant Dawson at UFC 311: "Look for the finish"

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev vows to shut up Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311: "Arman talk too much"

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

Islam Makhachev plans to make sure Arman Tsarukayn never talks about him again after UFC 311.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Islam Makhachev over water bottle incident at UFC 311 presser: "Thought religious people didn't lie"

Josh Evanoff - January 14, 2025

Nate Diaz has responded to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz alleges Henry Cejudo turned down rematch for UFC Seattle: "He won't take that fight"

Josh Evanoff - January 14, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz badly wanted his last fight to be against Henry Cejudo.

Alex Pereira, UFC, boxing, sparring
Boxing

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira slugs it out with heavyweight boxer

BJ Penn Staff - January 14, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira got all he could handle in a recent sparring session with heavyweight boxer Igor Adiel Macedo.

Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez insists Islam Makhachev isn't overlooking Arman Tsarukyan prior to UFC 311: "We got a hell of a challenge in front of us'

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025
Aljamain Sterling Merab Dvalishvili Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling thinks Umar Nurmagomedov is unproven, expects Merab Dvalishvili to shut doubters up at UFC 311

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025

Aljamain Sterling believes Merab Dvalishvili will silence the doubters once his UFC 311 clash with Umar Nurmagomedov has come to a close.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 186 with Diego Ferreira

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

The 186th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 311.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern

What's next for Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas after UFC Vegas 101?

Cole Shelton - January 14, 2025

The UFC opened up 2025 with a strawweight main event as Mackenzie Dern took on Amanda Ribas on Saturday at UFC Vegas 101. The fight served as a rematch of their 2019 fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev reveals he wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Tony Ferguson

Harry Kettle - January 14, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed that he previously wanted to step in for Khabib Nurmagomedov and fight Tony Ferguson.