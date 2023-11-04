UFC Fight Night 231: ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Sao Paulo for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis.

Almeida (19-2 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a fourteen-fight winning streak, with his five most recent victories coming under the UFC banner. In his most recent effort this past May, the Brazilian submission specialist picked up a first-round stoppage victory over perennial contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (27-11 MMA) last competed at July’s UFC 291 event, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima. That win snapped a three-fight losing streak for ‘The Black Beast’, as Lewis had previously suffered stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa, Sergei Pavlovich and Sergey Spivak respectively.

UFC Fight Night 231 is co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Gabriel Bonfim taking on Nicolas Dalby.

Bonfim (15-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he fights in front of a hometown crowd in Brazil. ‘Marretinha’ has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks, scoring first-round finishes over Mounir Lazzez and Trevin Giles.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1 MMA) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Muslim Salikhov this past June. All five of Danish fighters most recent Octagon victories have come by way of decision.

UFC Fight Night 231 also features a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov.

Borralho (14-1 MMA) will enter the fight sporting a thirteen-fight winning streak, with four of those victories coming inside of the Octagon. ‘The Natural’ most recently competed this past April at UFC Vegas 72, where he earned a second-round submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Meanwhile, Abus Magomedov (25-5-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss Sean Strickland back in July. That loss snapped a three-fight winning streak for the Russian standout, who previously racked up stoppage wins over Slavis Simeunovic, Cezariusz Kesik and Dustin Stoltzfus.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Fight Night 231 Main Card (9 pm EST on ESPN+)

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis –

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby –

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento –

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov –

Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira –

UFC Fight Night 231 Prelims (6 pm EST on ESPN+)

Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky –

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos –

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino –

Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill –

Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz –

Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 main event between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis?