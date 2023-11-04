South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won outlines path to victory against Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 16

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 3, 2023

Kang Ji Won is fully aware that he will face a litmus test when he goes up against ONE Championship newcomer Ben Tynan.

Kang Ji Won

The heavyweight MMA matchup takes place at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, November 3.

Despite his veteran status and penchant for first-round knockouts, Kang isn’t underestimating the challenge that Tynan presents.

“I heard he’s on a 12-fight winning streak going back to his amateur days. I won’t take him lightly. I will prepare the best I can to make sure I put on the best performance possible,” the South Korean hard-hitter said.

Tynan’s reputation as one of the division’s most talented wrestlers makes him a formidable adversary. With that, Kang understands the need to prepare for A-class talent.

“I’ve watched his fights, and he’s an elite wrestler. I’ll need to focus on my takedown defense and also focus on just doing what I do best,” Kang said.

One of the most remarkable elements of Kang’s career lies in his dreaded punching power.

In his next assignment, “Mighty Warrior” firmly believes that he will maintain the upper hand in the striking department.

“I can’t really pinpoint a weakness [in Tynan], but I know that my striking is better than his. As I said, I’ll need to focus on my takedown defense and taking the fight to him afterward,” Kang said.

Kang Ji Won ready to go the extra mile with Ben Tynan

Kang Ji Won may have never once seen the second round in his career, but he’s not taking any chances.

The 28-year-old knows that when he steps into the ring with Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, he’s in it for the long haul.

“Because of my history of first-round knockouts, I doubt he’ll stand and trade with me in round one. I think he will want to drag it out to the second and third rounds,” Kang predicted.

“Whatever the case, I plan on putting on an entertaining performance.”

Kang’s strategy for this high-stakes showdown is straightforward yet undeniably effective throughout his years of competing — to keep the fight standing.

“I’ll defend his takedowns. Whether it’s through ground-and-pound or a standing KO, I believe I will get the win,” he said.

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Lito Adiwang

Lito Adiwang seeks redemption against Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: “There are a lot of what-ifs”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2023
Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Halil Amir promises fireworks against Ahmed Mujtaba: “I advise you not to blink”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2023

Halil Amir and Ahmed Mujtaba are set to go toe-to-toe this Friday, November 3, in a lightweight MMA bout that has all the makings of a barnburner.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan rave over Fabricio Andrade’s all-action style: "He's a nasty man"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

Fabricio Andrade is a mixed martial artist who has taken ONE Championship by storm.

Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 16: Streaming details and how to watch in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this Friday, November 3.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo plans to block out pressure of world title clash at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

Tye Ruotolo exudes unwavering confidence as he aims to make history this Friday, November 3.

Ahmed Mujtaba

Ahmed Mujtaba relishes underdog role at ONE Fight Night 16: "I don't care if he's 9-0 or 90-0"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023
Meng Bo
ONE Championship

Meng Bo fearless of "judo master" Ayaka Miura’s grappling: "This is MMA"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Meng Bo is confident that she can handle Ayaka Miura’s vaunted ground game.

Magomed Abdulkadirov
ONE Championship

Magomed Abdulkadirov aims to shock the world at ONE Fight Night 16: “Force My Opponent To Make Mistakes”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Magomed Abdulkadirov is on a mission to put the submission grappling world on notice, and his opportunity to do so comes on November 3.

Zhang Peimian
ONE Championship

Zhang Peimian outlines path to victory at ONE Fight Night 16: “High-frequency striking”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Zhang Peimian knows that he cannot afford to slip up in his next assignment.

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker wary about Fabricio Andrade’s chances against “Muay Thai specialist” Jonathan Haggerty

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 30, 2023

John Lineker firmly believes that Jonathan Haggerty will give Fabricio Andrade a run for his money in their upcoming clash.