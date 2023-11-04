South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won outlines path to victory against Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 16
Kang Ji Won is fully aware that he will face a litmus test when he goes up against ONE Championship newcomer Ben Tynan.
The heavyweight MMA matchup takes place at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, November 3.
Despite his veteran status and penchant for first-round knockouts, Kang isn’t underestimating the challenge that Tynan presents.
“I heard he’s on a 12-fight winning streak going back to his amateur days. I won’t take him lightly. I will prepare the best I can to make sure I put on the best performance possible,” the South Korean hard-hitter said.
Tynan’s reputation as one of the division’s most talented wrestlers makes him a formidable adversary. With that, Kang understands the need to prepare for A-class talent.
“I’ve watched his fights, and he’s an elite wrestler. I’ll need to focus on my takedown defense and also focus on just doing what I do best,” Kang said.
One of the most remarkable elements of Kang’s career lies in his dreaded punching power.
In his next assignment, “Mighty Warrior” firmly believes that he will maintain the upper hand in the striking department.
“I can’t really pinpoint a weakness [in Tynan], but I know that my striking is better than his. As I said, I’ll need to focus on my takedown defense and taking the fight to him afterward,” Kang said.
Kang Ji Won ready to go the extra mile with Ben Tynan
Kang Ji Won may have never once seen the second round in his career, but he’s not taking any chances.
The 28-year-old knows that when he steps into the ring with Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, he’s in it for the long haul.
“Because of my history of first-round knockouts, I doubt he’ll stand and trade with me in round one. I think he will want to drag it out to the second and third rounds,” Kang predicted.
“Whatever the case, I plan on putting on an entertaining performance.”
Kang’s strategy for this high-stakes showdown is straightforward yet undeniably effective throughout his years of competing — to keep the fight standing.
“I’ll defend his takedowns. Whether it’s through ground-and-pound or a standing KO, I believe I will get the win,” he said.
Topics:ONE Championship