Payouts for Brock Lesnar’s final two UFC fights revealed

By Chris Taylor - November 4, 2023

The UFC payouts for Brock Lesnar’s final two Octagon appearances have been revealed.

Brock Lesnar, Dana White

Lesnar (5-3, 1 no contest MMA) last competed inside of the Octagon in July of 2016 at UFC 200, where he squared off with legendary knockout artist Mark Hunt.

The result was originally a unanimous decision win for Brock Lesnar, but it was later overturned to a no contest after ‘The Beast’ tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene.

Regardless of the eventual outcome, Lesnar took home a whopping $8,000,000 for his fight with Hunt.

Prior to squaring off with ‘The Super Samoan’, Brock Lesnar had collided with former Strikeforce and Dream heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem at UFC 141 in December of 2011.

Brock Lesnar, Alistair Overeem

While Lesnar ended up losing that contest by way of first round TKO, he did pocket $3,000,000 for his efforts.

Brock’s final two UFC payouts were revealed in court documents spawning from the ongoing anti trust lawsuit that was filed by former fighters against the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The documents were obtained by BloodyElbow.

Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE shortly following his fight with Mark Hunt, where he quickly captured the promotion’s Universal Title.

While there has been no official confirmation, rumors have been swirling that ‘The Beast’ could return to the Octagon at next April’s historic UFC 300 pay-per-view event. The fight card is likely to showcase a ton of stars, with Conor McGregor being rumored to headlined the event.

What do you think of the disclosed fight purses from Brock Lesnar’s final two UFC fights? Would you like to see ‘The Beast’ return to the Octagon for one final fight at UFC 300?

