Derrick Lewis explains throwing his cup near media row following UFC St. Louis win: “My balls don’t stink”

Derrick Lewis put on quite the show at UFC St. Louis both during and after his fight. Lewis shared the Octagon with Rodrigo Nascimento in the main event of the Fight Night card this past Saturday. “The Black Beast” ended up scoring a third-round TKO finish to extend his UFC record for most knockouts at 15. It was a great way for Lewis to kick off his 2024 inside the Octagon. He also didn’t leave much to the imagination post-fight, throwing his cup near media row and mooning the fans in St. Louis. RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER DERRICK LEWIS TKO’S RODRIGO NASCIMENTO AT UFC ST. LOUIS

Derrick Lewis Reveals Why He Threw Cup Near Media Row

Speaking to reporters following his UFC St. Louis victory, Derrick Lewis explained why he left a personal gift for media members post-fight (h/t MMAFighting.com).

Dana gonna give Derrick Lewis $50K just for throwing his cup at the media section.pic.twitter.com/5vvtbnXPJp — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 12, 2024

“You know, because y’all boys always talking sh*t,” Lewis said. “Every now and then I’ve got to throw y’all under the bus like y’all do me. ‘Oh, Derrick don’t got it anymore! Blah blah blah!’ Mmhmm.”

One media member gleefully picked up the cup and had it signed by Lewis and UFC CEO Dana White. At the very least, the cup didn’t reek if “The Black Beast” is to be believed.

Dana White really obliged to a reporter's request to sign Derrick Lewis' cup he threw into press row at #UFCStLouis 😬 pic.twitter.com/6SBvNVLxgy — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 12, 2024

“Shit, it smells fresh. Baby, my balls don’t stink, right?” Lewis said, addressing his wife in the crowd. “Thank you. Don’t try to stunt.”

Lewis continues to be one of the most beloved personalities in all of MMA. Going into his fight with Nascimento, “The Black Beast” had his back against the wall, going 1-4 in his last five outings. While Lewis is happy with the win, the 39-year-old admitted to Michael Bisping that he needs to “sit his ass down” because he’s “too old for this sh*t.” Time will tell how long it will be before we see Derrick Lewis back inside the Octagon.