Michael Bisping Not a Fan of Joaquin Buckley’s Callout of Conor McGregor at UFC St. Louis: “He went too far”

Michael Bisping has praise for Joaquin Buckley following UFC St. Louis, but feels he jumped the shark during his post-fight interview. Buckley was in action this past Saturday, taking on Nursulton Ruziboev in the co-main event. Buckley didn’t let his hometown fans down, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Ruziboev. While his performance isn’t in question, Buckley has received some flak for his callout of Conor McGregor. Not only is such a fight quite the lofty goal for Buckley, but “New Mansa” even went after Conor’s bloodline. The callout came off as desperate to some fans online, and even UFC CEO Dana White shut down Buckley’s post-fight request. RELATED: UFC ST. LOUIS RESULTS: JOAQUIN BUCKLEY DEFEATS NURSULTON RUZIBOEV (HIGHLIGHTS)

Michael Bisping Criticizes Joaquin Buckley’s Callout of Conor McGregor

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping was the one interviewing Joaquin Buckley and he took to his YouTube channel to respond to the post-fight shenanigans. “The Count” was complimentary of Buckley’s showing and his charisma, but he feels the Conor McGregor callout was a miss (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Not the best call out, I’m not talking s*** but that fight with Conor McGregor is never going to happen so you could say that he wasted a callout and then on top of that, then he went too far,” Bisping said.

Bisping was known for some good banter in his fighting prime, but even he feels Buckley crossed a line.

“He’s trying to be insulting and give McGregor a reason to want to fight him, he was calling his mom and grandma a h** basically – I like a bit of s*** talk and then when he went that far, I’m like s***.”

In the end, Bisping certainly doesn’t feel alone in saying he was not a fan of Buckley’s post-fight speech.

“I think it was just in the moment with the adrenaline, with the big win, with his home crowd he probably thought it was being funny, but I don’t think anyone particularly enjoyed that one.”