Dana White takes issue with one UFC St. Louis winner: “It’s your time to shine and that’s your performance?”
UFC CEO Dana White was quite pleased with UFC St. Louis overall, but there’s one fight that stood out in his mind, and not in a good way.
Waldo Cortes-Acosta derailed the hype train of former Olympian Robelis Despaigne on the opening main card fight of UFC St. Louis. Cortes-Acosta was in control throughout the fight and earned a unanimous decision victory. While it was a one-sided showing, Dana wasn’t impressed in the slightest following Cortes-Acosta’s efforts.
For a card that lived up to the billing of being a sleeper hit, it has put a microscope on Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s showing.
Dana White Bashes Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s Performance at UFC St. Louis
During the post-fight press conference, Dana White heaped praise on the UFC St. Louis card with the exception of Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne (h/t Bloody Elbow).
Dana White wasn't a fan of Waldo Cortes-Acosta's #UFCStLouis win over Robelis Despaigne 😳
"If I was giving out a bonus for sh*ttiest fight of the night, who would you guys give it to?" pic.twitter.com/bS03uBQolZ
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 12, 2024
“When you have this type of atmosphere and fans like here in St. Louis, it takes everybody to the next level… Except that fight.”
Dana said that for as big of a spotlight as Cortes-Acosta was in, he feels the big man should’ve done more to make a name for himself.
“He won, but if you had to pick [out of] all the fights on the card, and you open the show heading into the [main card when] we’re live on ESPN, you’re opening the show [means] it’s your time to shine and show everybody who you are and that’s your performance? I don’t know.
White went as far as to say that he considered a different kind of bonus for the heavyweight fight.
“If you go through the card and I was going to give out a bonus for s****** fight of the night, who would you guys give it to? Yeah, everybody’s in agreement [that it’s Cortes-Acosta vs Despaigne].”
