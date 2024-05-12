Dana White takes issue with one UFC St. Louis winner: “It’s your time to shine and that’s your performance?”

By Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White was quite pleased with UFC St. Louis overall, but there’s one fight that stood out in his mind, and not in a good way.

Dana White and UFC 300

Waldo Cortes-Acosta derailed the hype train of former Olympian Robelis Despaigne on the opening main card fight of UFC St. Louis. Cortes-Acosta was in control throughout the fight and earned a unanimous decision victory. While it was a one-sided showing, Dana wasn’t impressed in the slightest following Cortes-Acosta’s efforts.

For a card that lived up to the billing of being a sleeper hit, it has put a microscope on Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s showing.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER WALDO CORTES-ACOSTA DEFEATS ROBELIS DESPAIGNE AT UFC ST. LOUIS

Dana White Bashes Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s Performance at UFC St. Louis

During the post-fight press conference, Dana White heaped praise on the UFC St. Louis card with the exception of Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“When you have this type of atmosphere and fans like here in St. Louis, it takes everybody to the next level… Except that fight.”

Dana said that for as big of a spotlight as Cortes-Acosta was in, he feels the big man should’ve done more to make a name for himself.

“He won, but if you had to pick [out of] all the fights on the card, and you open the show heading into the [main card when] we’re live on ESPN, you’re opening the show [means] it’s your time to shine and show everybody who you are and that’s your performance? I don’t know.

White went as far as to say that he considered a different kind of bonus for the heavyweight fight.

“If you go through the card and I was going to give out a bonus for s****** fight of the night, who would you guys give it to? Yeah, everybody’s in agreement [that it’s Cortes-Acosta vs Despaigne].”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White UFC

