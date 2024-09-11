Demetrious Johnson reveals interesting reason behind MMA retirement

Demetrious Johnson has provided a fascinating reason for his recent retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Over the course of his career, Demetrious Johnson cemented himself as a legend in the sport of MMA. From the UFC to ONE Championship and beyond, he has been a success wherever he’s gone. Now, he’s looking ahead to the future after retiring.

The veteran seems to be at peace with his decision to walk away for good. Of course, many were left to wonder why he opted to do it.

In a recent interview, he went into a bit more detail on what the motivation was behind his exit.