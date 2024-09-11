Demetrious Johnson reveals interesting reason behind MMA retirement
Demetrious Johnson has provided a fascinating reason for his recent retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.
Over the course of his career, Demetrious Johnson cemented himself as a legend in the sport of MMA. From the UFC to ONE Championship and beyond, he has been a success wherever he’s gone. Now, he’s looking ahead to the future after retiring.
The veteran seems to be at peace with his decision to walk away for good. Of course, many were left to wonder why he opted to do it.
In a recent interview, he went into a bit more detail on what the motivation was behind his exit.
Johnson’s retirement move
“I’m not going to fight anymore. And the reason why is, um, I don’t find mixed martial arts fun anymore. Reason why is because I find more fulfillment in doing Jiu-Jitsu because I feel it’s harder. I find more fulfillment in helping and training with different people.”
“If I ever wanted to feel, how does, I want to feel Merab’s gas tank. I want to see how good he is. I want to feel his strength. The only way that would ever happen is if me and you were to fight each other. If I was a professional athlete, right, it would just never happen. But if I’m like, hey, I don’t care about winning. I don’t care about, you know, ever have an opportunity to fight you. Hey Merab, can I come train with you? Yeah, you’re like, Demetrious come train. And then when we train together, you’re not going to have like, I need to beat you, you’re trying to learn from me. I don’t know, I’ve never trained outside of training camp when I would fight.”
“Once I get ready for a fight and I beat somebody. It’s like, okay, I mean I beat him, I made this money, which is great. But I didn’t get to learn anything in that 25 minutes, if that makes sense.”
