Rafael Fiziev confirms he’s ready for UFC return after ACL injury
UFC star Rafael Fiziev has confirmed he’s ready to return to the promotion after his ACL injury last year.
For the longest time now, Rafael Fiziev has been seen as a real top contender at lightweight. However, after suffering a torn ACL against Mateusz Gamrot last year, he’s been forced to sit and recover.
In addition to the Gamrot loss, he was also beaten by Justin Gaethje in what proved to be an absolute war. Now, fans have been left to wonder what the 31-year-old will look like upon his return to the Octagon.
During a recent interview, the man himself confirmed that he is ready to compete – and that he wants to get back in there before the end of the year.
Fiziev is ready for comeback
“Oh, recovery [has been] going good,” Fiziev told MMA Fighting. “Straight away after the fight I [had] the surgery. So now it’s almost one year, and my knee is good. It’s going good, second time is like a little bit [slower] than the first time. But, yeah, that’s good. It’s still good now, I’m feeling good.
“I can’t wait to come back, and I hope I can come back before new year. [I’ve been training] already, I’m doing the sparring, all of the same routine like everybody [else in the gym does] when I come back home. And yeah, ready to hear some names from the UFC.
“You know what? You know what I want to say? Why nobody called me to fight,” Fiziev asked. “I’m f*cking No. 10, or what, No .9 now, and still nobody [says], ‘Hey, bro, let’s fight, you not fight one year, or this, or this, or this.’ I’m waiting [for] somebody to call me [out for a] fight.
“Why nobody? No. 15, 14, 13, 12, 11, 10, where are these guys?”
“So I’m ready to right now — I’m ready to fight November, December and [December would be perfect],” Fiziev explained. “And honestly, [I’ll fight] anybody. I’m ready to fight with anybody, but I have few names because nobody called me to the fight.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
