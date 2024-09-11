Rafael Fiziev confirms he’s ready for UFC return after ACL injury

Fiziev is ready for comeback

“Oh, recovery [has been] going good,” Fiziev told MMA Fighting. “Straight away after the fight I [had] the surgery. So now it’s almost one year, and my knee is good. It’s going good, second time is like a little bit [slower] than the first time. But, yeah, that’s good. It’s still good now, I’m feeling good.

“I can’t wait to come back, and I hope I can come back before new year. [I’ve been training] already, I’m doing the sparring, all of the same routine like everybody [else in the gym does] when I come back home. And yeah, ready to hear some names from the UFC.

“You know what? You know what I want to say? Why nobody called me to fight,” Fiziev asked. “I’m f*cking No. 10, or what, No .9 now, and still nobody [says], ‘Hey, bro, let’s fight, you not fight one year, or this, or this, or this.’ I’m waiting [for] somebody to call me [out for a] fight.

“Why nobody? No. 15, 14, 13, 12, 11, 10, where are these guys?”

“So I’m ready to right now — I’m ready to fight November, December and [December would be perfect],” Fiziev explained. “And honestly, [I’ll fight] anybody. I’m ready to fight with anybody, but I have few names because nobody called me to the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

