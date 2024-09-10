Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad should be for vacant belt

Following Demetrious Johnson’s retirement, the path to the ONE Championship flyweight MMA throne is now wide open.

The American superstar officially called it a career at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6.

Along with stepping away from the sport, he vacated his ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship, leaving the division’s most coveted prize up for grabs.

“Mighty Mouse” had held the belt since his knockout victory over Adriano Moraes in their rematch in August 2022.

He successfully defended the title once, dominating Moraes in their trilogy bout nine months later.

Now, as Johnson embarks on a new journey beyond MMA, he expresses his satisfaction that the entire weight class can finally move forward.

“I’m happy that now the flyweight division can move on. [ONE Chairman and CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong] and the matchmakers can start putting together a flyweight championship,” he said during the post-ONE 168 press conference.

The 38-year-old has already identified a potential bout for the vacant belt — the rematch between Moraes and Danny Kingad at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

“Adriano, and I think it’s Danny Kingad, are fighting next. So they can move on,” he said.