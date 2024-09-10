Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad should be for vacant belt

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

Following Demetrious Johnson’s retirement, the path to the ONE Championship flyweight MMA throne is now wide open.  

Demetrious Johnson

The American superstar officially called it a career at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6. 

Along with stepping away from the sport, he vacated his ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship, leaving the division’s most coveted prize up for grabs.

“Mighty Mouse” had held the belt since his knockout victory over Adriano Moraes in their rematch in August 2022. 

He successfully defended the title once, dominating Moraes in their trilogy bout nine months later. 

Now, as Johnson embarks on a new journey beyond MMA, he expresses his satisfaction that the entire weight class can finally move forward. 

“I’m happy that now the flyweight division can move on. [ONE Chairman and CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong] and the matchmakers can start putting together a flyweight championship,” he said during the post-ONE 168 press conference. 

The 38-year-old has already identified a potential bout for the vacant belt — the rematch between Moraes and Danny Kingad at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8. 

“Adriano, and I think it’s Danny Kingad, are fighting next. So they can move on,” he said.

Two former Demetrious Johnson opponents have history with gold 

While there’s no official confirmation yet on whether the crown will be on the line, it would make sense to enshrine a new flyweight MMA king at ONE’s next U.S. event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Adriano Moraes is currently ranked as the #1 contender, while Danny Kingad sits at #3 in the division. 

Their first encounter also saw 26 pounds of gold at stake, with Moraes winning via first-round submission.  

With four World Title matches already scheduled for ONE 169: Atlanta, the promotion may consider adding one more to raise the stakes. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

