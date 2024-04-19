TJ Dillashaw reacts to Cody Garbrandt’s submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300: “I hate to see a fighter lose his confidence”
TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt’s submission defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.
Last weekend, Cody Garbrandt went head to head with Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly-anticipated bantamweight collision. Unfortunately for Cody, it didn’t go his way, as he fell to a comprehensive submission loss.
Now, as you can imagine, many are questioning what’s next for him in the division. While he may be a former champion, he’s also picked up quite a few defeats over the course of the last few years.
One man who handed him two of those defeats is TJ Dillashaw. In a recent podcast appearance, Dillashaw spoke candidly about his former rival.
Dillashaw’s Garbrandt disappointment
“I thought Garbrandt was gonna get the win,” Dillashaw said on JAXXON PODCAST. “I think he’s the all-around better athlete. They both have power, we know that going into the fight. Figueiredo’s got power at ‘25, but it’s translated and we’ve seen it at ‘35s as well, too. Garbrandt’s got power — he’s just so fast. He’s like the fastest person I’ve ever trained with, fought against, insanely fast. His fast twitch is crazy.
“I thought he’d get the win, I was hoping he’d get the win, I was actually rooting for him,” he continued. “Even with all the bulls—t drama going on between him and us fighting each other. I was rooting for him. I hate to see a fighter lose his confidence because when you lose your confidence, your skills go downhill. If you’re not gonna believe in yourself when you get in there then you’re not gonna be able to do what you can do to your fullest.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
What should be next for Cody Garbrandt? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!