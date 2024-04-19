TJ Dillashaw reacts to Cody Garbrandt’s submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300: “I hate to see a fighter lose his confidence”

TJ Dillashaw has given his thoughts on Cody Garbrandt’s submission defeat to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.

Last weekend, Cody Garbrandt went head to head with Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly-anticipated bantamweight collision. Unfortunately for Cody, it didn’t go his way, as he fell to a comprehensive submission loss.

Now, as you can imagine, many are questioning what’s next for him in the division. While he may be a former champion, he’s also picked up quite a few defeats over the course of the last few years.

RELATED: Cody Garbrandt responds to fans suggesting his “vertigo” revelation from UFC 300 was a bad look

One man who handed him two of those defeats is TJ Dillashaw. In a recent podcast appearance, Dillashaw spoke candidly about his former rival.