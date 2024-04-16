Deiveson Figueiredo believes he “deserves” a shot at the bantamweight title following submission victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo believes he has done enough to earn a shot at the UFC bantamweight championship after his win at UFC 300.

Deiveson Figueiredo

At UFC 300, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Cody Garbrandt. It served as a fascinating encounter at 135 pounds, with Figueiredo proving that he belongs at that weight class. As we know, the Brazilian sensation is a former champion down at flyweight. Now, he’s gearing up for another title push.

RELATED: Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo finishes Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

As we know, there are plenty of top contenders currently residing at bantamweight. In the top 15 and beyond, there are a whole lot of options for the UFC to choose from.

For Deiveson, though, he firmly believes that he has what it takes to compete for the crown.

Figueiredo’s big plan

“This was an incredible night,” Figueiredo told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. “I came off a victory over a very (big) name guy, Cody Garbrandt, very tough guy. This just shows what the new chapter in my career’s going to be.”

“I’m a former champion in the other division. I’m coming up and winning in this division, and I want to fight for the championship,” Figueiredo said. “The (flyweight title) fight against (Brandon) Moreno, there was a mistake in my view, so I think I deserve to fight for the championship next.”

“I’m 100 percent. I’m ready to fight again, be it Sean O’Malley, be it Merab – whoever it is,” Figueiredo said. “Whatever Dana decides, I’m going to be in.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of what he does next, you can bet it’s going to be must-see.

Do you feel as if Deiveson Figueiredo has done enough to earn a bantamweight championship opportunity? If not, how many more fights does he need to win before he gets there? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

