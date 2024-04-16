Deiveson Figueiredo believes he “deserves” a shot at the bantamweight title following submission victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Deiveson Figueiredo believes he has done enough to earn a shot at the UFC bantamweight championship after his win at UFC 300.

At UFC 300, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Cody Garbrandt. It served as a fascinating encounter at 135 pounds, with Figueiredo proving that he belongs at that weight class. As we know, the Brazilian sensation is a former champion down at flyweight. Now, he’s gearing up for another title push.

As we know, there are plenty of top contenders currently residing at bantamweight. In the top 15 and beyond, there are a whole lot of options for the UFC to choose from.

For Deiveson, though, he firmly believes that he has what it takes to compete for the crown.