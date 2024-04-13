Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo finishes Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

By Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

Tonight’s historic UFC 300 event kicked off with a bantamweight matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.

Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA) had made his bantamweight debut this past December at UFC Austin, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Rob Font. The former flyweight champion had gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) entered tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a KO victory over Brian Kelleher. The former bantamweight champion had gone 3-2 over his past five fights.

Tonight’s ‘Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt’ matchup resulted in a second-round submission win for the former flyweight champion. ‘Figgy’ was able to get the fight to the canvas early in Round 2 and promptly began working for submissions. Eventually, he was able to lockup a rear-naked choke which forced ‘No Love’ to tapout.

Official UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:02 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300:

Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his submission victory over Cody Garbrandt this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

