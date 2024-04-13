Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo finishes Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Tonight’s historic UFC 300 event kicked off with a bantamweight matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.

Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA) had made his bantamweight debut this past December at UFC Austin, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Rob Font. The former flyweight champion had gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) entered tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a KO victory over Brian Kelleher. The former bantamweight champion had gone 3-2 over his past five fights.

Tonight’s ‘Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt’ matchup resulted in a second-round submission win for the former flyweight champion. ‘Figgy’ was able to get the fight to the canvas early in Round 2 and promptly began working for submissions. Eventually, he was able to lockup a rear-naked choke which forced ‘No Love’ to tapout.

Official UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:02 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt’ below:

Let’s gooo No Love Champ set it off right!!! @Cody_Nolove — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 13, 2024

Ok I’m going to not go the distance here folks on Figgy Vs Cody … Let’s start this night off right @betPARX — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 13, 2024

Oh shit! #UFC300 here we go! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024

⚡️This 1st fight has electric feels all over #UFC300 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 13, 2024

Cody seemed to be finding his range mid way through the first, but Figgy finished strong. #UFC300 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 13, 2024

No love 10-9 rd 1 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 13, 2024

Lots of respect between these two you might see a lot of that tonight considering how high level everyone is. Ko can definitely come at any second though! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300:

Começou o @ufc 300 !!! Grande vitória do Deiveson ! — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) April 13, 2024

Shit! I just realized every fighter tonight will ask for the bonus in the interview!😂

We would all probably do the same 🤷🏻‍♂️ #UFC300 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 13, 2024

After that first round kinda thought Cody would find a way to hurt figgy and win but that was a great adjustment from figgy to get it done — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024

Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his submission victory over Cody Garbrandt this evening in Sin City?