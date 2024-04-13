Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo finishes Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300
Tonight’s historic UFC 300 event kicked off with a bantamweight matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.
Figueiredo (22-3-1 MMA) had made his bantamweight debut this past December at UFC Austin, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Rob Font. The former flyweight champion had gone 2-2-1 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s affair.
Meanwhile, Cody Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) entered tonight’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a KO victory over Brian Kelleher. The former bantamweight champion had gone 3-2 over his past five fights.
Tonight’s ‘Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt’ matchup resulted in a second-round submission win for the former flyweight champion. ‘Figgy’ was able to get the fight to the canvas early in Round 2 and promptly began working for submissions. Eventually, he was able to lockup a rear-naked choke which forced ‘No Love’ to tapout.
Official UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:02 of Round 2
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt’ below:
Let’s gooo No Love Champ set it off right!!! @Cody_Nolove
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 13, 2024
Ok I’m going to not go the distance here folks on Figgy Vs Cody … Let’s start this night off right @betPARX
— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) April 13, 2024
Here we go! #UFC300
— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) April 13, 2024
Oh shit! #UFC300 here we go!
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024
⚡️This 1st fight has electric feels all over #UFC300
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 13, 2024
Cody seemed to be finding his range mid way through the first, but Figgy finished strong. #UFC300
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 13, 2024
No love 10-9 rd 1
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) April 13, 2024
Lots of respect between these two you might see a lot of that tonight considering how high level everyone is. Ko can definitely come at any second though!
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024
Post-fight reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300:
Começou o @ufc 300 !!! Grande vitória do Deiveson !
— Demian Maia (@demianmaia) April 13, 2024
Shit! I just realized every fighter tonight will ask for the bonus in the interview!😂
We would all probably do the same 🤷🏻♂️ #UFC300
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 13, 2024
After that first round kinda thought Cody would find a way to hurt figgy and win but that was a great adjustment from figgy to get it done
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 13, 2024
Who would you like to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next following his submission victory over Cody Garbrandt this evening in Sin City?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Cody Garbrandt Deiveson Figueiredo UFC UFC 300