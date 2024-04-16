Diego Lopes calls for rematch with “Decision Man” Movsar Evloev following UFC 300

UFC star Diego Lopes has called for a rematch with Movsar Evloev following his recent triumph at UFC 300.

For those who don’t know, Diego Lopes is a fascinating rising prospect in the UFC. He’s won his last three fights via first round finish, with the most recent of those coming against Sodiq Yussuf last weekend at UFC 300.

His UFC debut, however, came last year, as he faced Movsar Evloev on short notice. The featherweight prospect took Movsar to the limit, only losing via decision.

As you can imagine, that’s a loss he wants back, as he confirmed in his post-fight press conference.