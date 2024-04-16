Diego Lopes calls for rematch with “Decision Man” Movsar Evloev following UFC 300

UFC star Diego Lopes has called for a rematch with Movsar Evloev following his recent triumph at UFC 300.

For those who don’t know, Diego Lopes is a fascinating rising prospect in the UFC. He’s won his last three fights via first round finish, with the most recent of those coming against Sodiq Yussuf last weekend at UFC 300.

His UFC debut, however, came last year, as he faced Movsar Evloev on short notice. The featherweight prospect took Movsar to the limit, only losing via decision.

As you can imagine, that’s a loss he wants back, as he confirmed in his post-fight press conference.

Lopes wants Evloev rematch

“Movsar (Evloev) is next at International Fight Week, give me the rematch,” Lopes told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, “I think that the first fight speaks for itself, and I think that the fights that came after that I think they say I deserve a rematch against Movsar.”

“I think it’s actually really funny that he actually went on social media and said that my greatest feat was actually to have a fight against him,” Lopes said through an interpreter. “I went back on social media and told him, well your greatest feat is make Dana White like a fight that you’re involved (in). It’s just that I was involved.

“I like to call him ‘Decision Man’, I even coined a term ‘Mr. Decision.’ I think his work speaks for himself, and my work speaks for myself.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Would you be interested in seeing this rematch? Do you believe the UFC will get it booked at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

