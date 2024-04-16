Fight fan who got punched by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 says he will not sue, but wants tickets to UFC 303

The fight fan who was punched by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 has confirmed that he has no plans to sue the lightweight contender.

At UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan secured the biggest win of his career so far. He defeated Charles Oliveira, narrowly edging past him via split decision. In the lead-up to the bout, however, he made headlines for a completely different reason.

That’s because he appeared to strike a fan in the crowd during his walkout. Dana White commented on the matter at the post-fight press conference, suggesting that he expected the fan in question to sue.

However, as per the man himself Obed Ardon, the only thing he desires is tickets to an upcoming PPV event.