Fight fan who got punched by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 says he will not sue, but wants tickets to UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - April 16, 2024

The fight fan who was punched by Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 has confirmed that he has no plans to sue the lightweight contender.

Arman Tsarukyan

At UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan secured the biggest win of his career so far. He defeated Charles Oliveira, narrowly edging past him via split decision. In the lead-up to the bout, however, he made headlines for a completely different reason.

That’s because he appeared to strike a fan in the crowd during his walkout. Dana White commented on the matter at the post-fight press conference, suggesting that he expected the fan in question to sue.

RELATED: Arman Tsarukyan explains fan incident during UFC 300 entrance before defeating Charles Oliveira

However, as per the man himself Obed Ardon, the only thing he desires is tickets to an upcoming PPV event.

Ardon’s response to Tsarukyan incident

“I’d like to apologize to Arman for provoking him by flipping him off. I was buzzing all day and the moment got to me,” Ardon told Bloody Elbow. “It was my first time attending a live UFC event and it was absolutely incredible. I’m glad the incident wasn’t as bad as it could have been. I do want to make clear that I didn’t pull him towards me, yell out offensive words or anything of that nature. I flipped him off nothing else. Congrats to Arman on a great performance and best of luck to him against whoever he fights for the title.”

“To answer Dana White’s comments about suing: I will not sue, that never crossed my mind,” Ardon continued. “My first thought was I hope I don’t get kicked out. Thank you Uncle Dana for blessing us with an amazing 300 card… and can you bless me and my brothers up with tickets to UFC 303?”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What should be next for Arman Tsarukyan? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

