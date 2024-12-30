Colby Covington reacts to corner wanting to throw in the towel at UFC Tampa

By Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC fighter Colby Covington has reacted to his corner wanting to throw in the towel during his UFC Tampa main event.

Colby Covington

As we know, Colby Covington took on Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. Unfortunately for Colby, it didn’t quite pan out the way he had planned. Instead of bouncing back from defeat, he suffered a doctor stoppage loss as a result of a nasty cut on his eye.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier reveals what worries him about Colby Covington’s UFC future following TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley

It was bad enough that the doctor in question suggested he could lose his eyelid if the bout continued much longer. Buckley was awarded the win, whereas Covington was left to sit and reflect on yet another loss inside the Octagon.

It was later reported that his corner, including Chael Sonnen, wanted to throw in the towel as a result of the cut. In a recent interview, ‘Chaos’ gave his thoughts on that.

Covington reacts to possible towel throw

“Chael cares about me – he’s a real one,” Covington said during a recent stream on his Twitch channel (h/t Home of Fight). “If he was throwing it in, it’s because he knows I couldn’t see. He knows that where the cut was at, it was bleeding into my right eye and I couldn’t see. I was seeing three or four different people.

“(Buckley), he couldn’t do nothing to me, not even seeing anything, seeing blurry, coming off the couch. Look at how far my back was against the wall, but I did it for the company. Like I said, guys: Don’t hear me complaining. I don’t want sympathy, but I did that for the company.”

“He knew that I couldn’t see, so if he’s going to do it, it’s because he cares about me and he knows that I couldn’t see, and it was going to be tough to overcome,” Covington said. “I thought I was coming on stronger, and I feel like they were going to have to throw in the towel for Buckley by Round 5. So it sucks – it’s unfortunate.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Rampage Jackson

Rampage Jackson discusses what led to the downfall of his legendary career

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili compares himself to Mike Tyson and Jon Jones ahead of UFC 311

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made some big comparisons ahead of his next fight at UFC 311

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall predicts every male UFC champion by the end of 2025

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has taken the time to predict who will be the male UFC champions by the end of 2025.

Drake, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Drake names Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as his all-time favorite UFC fighters: "I love him with all my heart"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Canadian rapper Drake has named Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor his favorite UFC fighters of all time.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree admits he felt happy following brutal UFC title loss to Alex Pereira: "Felt like I was where I belong"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2024

Khalil Rountree was happy following his brutal knockout loss to UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone officially re-enters testing pool as comeback looms

Cole Shelton - December 27, 2024
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

UFC legend urges Robert Whittaker to move up to light heavyweight: 'Let's encourage that'

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024

One notable name in the UFC history books is vouching for the idea of Robert Whittaker moving up to light heavyweight.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.

Alex Pereira
UFC

How Alex Pereira could cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time in 2025

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Alex Pereira has already done some incredible things in mixed martial arts – but he could take things to a whole new level in 2025.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
UFC

Alex Volkanovski reveals attribute he'd like as a fighter

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC legend Alex Volkanovski has revealed what kind of attribute he’d like to add to his arsenal as a mixed martial artist.