Colby Covington reacts to corner wanting to throw in the towel at UFC Tampa
UFC fighter Colby Covington has reacted to his corner wanting to throw in the towel during his UFC Tampa main event.
As we know, Colby Covington took on Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. Unfortunately for Colby, it didn’t quite pan out the way he had planned. Instead of bouncing back from defeat, he suffered a doctor stoppage loss as a result of a nasty cut on his eye.
It was bad enough that the doctor in question suggested he could lose his eyelid if the bout continued much longer. Buckley was awarded the win, whereas Covington was left to sit and reflect on yet another loss inside the Octagon.
It was later reported that his corner, including Chael Sonnen, wanted to throw in the towel as a result of the cut. In a recent interview, ‘Chaos’ gave his thoughts on that.
Covington reacts to possible towel throw
“Chael cares about me – he’s a real one,” Covington said during a recent stream on his Twitch channel (h/t Home of Fight). “If he was throwing it in, it’s because he knows I couldn’t see. He knows that where the cut was at, it was bleeding into my right eye and I couldn’t see. I was seeing three or four different people.
“(Buckley), he couldn’t do nothing to me, not even seeing anything, seeing blurry, coming off the couch. Look at how far my back was against the wall, but I did it for the company. Like I said, guys: Don’t hear me complaining. I don’t want sympathy, but I did that for the company.”
“He knew that I couldn’t see, so if he’s going to do it, it’s because he cares about me and he knows that I couldn’t see, and it was going to be tough to overcome,” Covington said. “I thought I was coming on stronger, and I feel like they were going to have to throw in the towel for Buckley by Round 5. So it sucks – it’s unfortunate.”
