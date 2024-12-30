Colby Covington reacts to corner wanting to throw in the towel at UFC Tampa

UFC fighter Colby Covington has reacted to his corner wanting to throw in the towel during his UFC Tampa main event.

As we know, Colby Covington took on Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. Unfortunately for Colby, it didn’t quite pan out the way he had planned. Instead of bouncing back from defeat, he suffered a doctor stoppage loss as a result of a nasty cut on his eye.

It was bad enough that the doctor in question suggested he could lose his eyelid if the bout continued much longer. Buckley was awarded the win, whereas Covington was left to sit and reflect on yet another loss inside the Octagon.

It was later reported that his corner, including Chael Sonnen, wanted to throw in the towel as a result of the cut. In a recent interview, ‘Chaos’ gave his thoughts on that.