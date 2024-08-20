Darren Till responds after being trolled by Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305 title defense: “I might come back the UFC just to beat DDP”

Darren Till has issued a response to Dricus du Plessis as the two former foes continue to go back and forth on social media.

Right now, Dricus du Plessis is on top of the world. He is the reigning UFC middleweight champion after retaining the belt against Israel Adesanya last weekend. Now, there’s a lot of excitement in the air as fans wait to see what’s next for the South African champ.

Someone who has been in the cage with du Plessis is none other than Darren Till. The former UFC welterweight title contender fought and lost to Dricus before exiting the UFC.

Last week, he took the time to offer Israel Adesanya some advice about taking on du Plessis. In the wake of that, the champion has had some fun with the Liverpudlian on social media.

@darrentill2 any advice on beating Izzy? Please coach me, any advice will help 🙏🏻 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) August 19, 2024

Ur still shit ur style just works so good for you… congrats though I am genuinely happy for u… ur still shit though… 🙂 — DT (@darrentill2) August 19, 2024