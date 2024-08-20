Darren Till responds after being trolled by Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305 title defense: “I might come back the UFC just to beat DDP”

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Darren Till has issued a response to Dricus du Plessis as the two former foes continue to go back and forth on social media.

Dricus Du Plessis

Right now, Dricus du Plessis is on top of the world. He is the reigning UFC middleweight champion after retaining the belt against Israel Adesanya last weekend. Now, there’s a lot of excitement in the air as fans wait to see what’s next for the South African champ.

Someone who has been in the cage with du Plessis is none other than Darren Till. The former UFC welterweight title contender fought and lost to Dricus before exiting the UFC.

Last week, he took the time to offer Israel Adesanya some advice about taking on du Plessis. In the wake of that, the champion has had some fun with the Liverpudlian on social media.

du Plessis and Till collide

du Plessis: “@darrentill2 any advice on beating Izzy? Please coach me, any advice will help”

Till: “Ur still s*** ur style just works so good for you… congrats though I am genuinely happy for u… ur still s*** though… I might come back the UFC just to beat DDP & leave again. What you saying @danawhite Hunter?”

There’s a pretty excellent chance that these two will never fight each other again. Still, it’d be great to see Till back in the UFC – even though it’s a virtual certainty that he won’t get an immediate title shot.

Would you be interested in seeing Dricus du Plessis and Darren Till run it back in the UFC? Who do you believe should get the next shot at the middleweight title? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

Darren Till Dricus du Plessis UFC

