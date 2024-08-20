Kade Ruotolo looks to sustain momentum at ONE 168 following million-dollar win 

Before Kade Ruotolo defends his World Title at ONE 168: Denver on September 6, he embarked on a side quest that earned him a hefty payday.

Along with twin brother Tye, Kade participated in the under-80-kilogram tournament of the inaugural Craig Jones Invitational. This went down on August 16 and 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The American phenom came out on top of the competition, bringing home a $1 million grand prize.

However, the path to victory was anything but easy for the reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion.

Kade’s campaign began with an impressive submission win over Jason Nolf. There, he utilized a kneebar to secure his spot in the next phase.

His next challenge came in the form of Tommy Langaker. There, he outpointed his Norwegian rival to book a seat in the semifinals.

The second day proved even more grueling. Kade faced Andrew Tackett in a back-and-forth battle that pushed him to the brink.

Despite the intense exchange, the 21-year-old managed to secure a split decision on two of the three scorecards, advancing to the finals.

The final showdown saw the Atos Jiu-Jitsu member square off against Levi Jones-Leary. The latter earlier eliminated Tye in the quarterfinals.

With a chance to avenge his sibling, Kade found himself in a tough encounter.

A well-executed triangle choke attempt by Kade in the first round was the highlight of the match, but the following rounds were tense and tactical.

In the fifth frame, Kade briefly pulled guard, only to revert to his earlier strategy, working from the top position to ultimately earn the decision win.