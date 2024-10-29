Ilia Topuria should be 2024 ‘Fighter of the Year,’ says former UFC veteran Matt Brown

By Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown believes Ilia Topuria should be a lock for the 2024 “Fighter of the Year.”

Ilia Topuria UFC 298

Topuria has certainly made a strong case for himself. “El Matador” knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Topuria actually became the first fighter to score a KO win over “Blessed.”

While Alex Pereira once seemed to be a lock for “Fighter of the Year,” Topuria has gained some steam down the stretch.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY MAKES CASE FOR ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. ILIA TOPURIA: “YOU CAN’T TELL ME THAT ISN’T A FIGHT YOU WOULD WANT TO SEE”

Ilia Topuria Gets Matt Brown’s Vote for ‘Fighter of the Year’

In a new edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that he believes the quality of Ilia Topuria’s opponents puts him over the top as the 2024 “Fighter of the Year.”

“Alex didn’t knock out three pound-for-pound greats. Ilia knocked out two pound-for-pound greats,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “As great as those guys were that Alex fought, they weren’t Holloway or Volkanovski.

“I don’t think anybody expected anybody on this planet to do what Ilia did. If Max and Volk had fought 170-pounder guys, I don’t think they would expected for both of them to get knocked out. As impressive as Alex was … this is one of those where it’s too bad we can’t have two Fighter of the Year awards, because they both deserve it. You don’t want to take a damn thing away from Alex.”

Topuria is likely headed for a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski. The two exchanged pleasantries inside the Octagon following UFC 308. Another possible option if Volkanovski can’t get the next featherweight title fight is Diego Lopes. We’ll see what the UFC brass ultimately decides for the next 145-pound title fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Matt Brown UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis expresses interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev next: “I can’t wait to take your 0”

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has expressed an interest in facing off against top challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC Edmonton to feature two rule changes including legalized 12-6 elbows

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

UFC Edmonton is set to feature two big rule changes this weekend in what serves as a big step forward in mixed martial arts.

Sergei Pavlovich, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Sergey Pavlovich

REPORT | Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik booked for UFC's return to Saudi Arabia

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

A Top 10 UFC heavyweight showdown between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is reportedly set for the promotion’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Khamzat Chimaev

What's next for the stars of UFC 308?

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday for a solid UFC 308 fight card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives cousin Umar powerful advice regarding UFC title shot controversy: "Islam and I..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen shares "Nasty" text Sean Strickland sent him immediately after Khamzat Chimaev's win at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sent a scathing message to Chael Sonnen aimed at UFC 308 winner Khamzat Chimaev immediately after his No. 1 contender fight.

Aljamain Sterling, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Aljamain Sterling confident he can neutralize Ilia Topuria's offense in future fight: "I'm making it a grappling match"

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is already eyeing a matchup with UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski is still eyeing an early 2025 rematch against Ilia Topuria: "I've got one last crack at the title"

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is ready for a rematch with Ilia Topuria.

Lerone Murphy
UFC

Lerone Murphy rips fellow UK UFC star after recent taunts following UFC 308 win: "Leave me alone!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Undefeated UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy used his UFC 308 performance to hit back at one of his biggest fighting detractors.