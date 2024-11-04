Sean O’Malley’s coach responds to blowback over Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal take

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has cleared the air on a recent social media post that was met with backlash.

Welch was paying attention to the UFC 308 pay-per-view event. In particular, he was in awe of Khamzat Chimaev’s ability to force a submission on Robert Whittaker as quickly as he did. After the fight, Welch suggested that Bo Nickal might be the only fighter to give “Borz” a run for his money.

Bo Nickal might be the only hope vs Khamzat. #UFC308 — Tim Welch (@TimwelchMT) October 26, 2024

“Bo Nickal might be the only hope vs. Khamzat,” Welch wrote.

Welch took some heat over this take, and he has responded to the negative feedback.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN THINKS ‘SCARY MOTHERF*****’ KHAMZAT CHIMAEV ‘MIGHT BE THE GUY’ AT MIDDLEWEIGHT