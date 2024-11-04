Sean O’Malley’s coach responds to blowback over Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal take

By Fernando Quiles - November 4, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has cleared the air on a recent social media post that was met with backlash.

Bo Nickal Khamzat Chimaev

Welch was paying attention to the UFC 308 pay-per-view event. In particular, he was in awe of Khamzat Chimaev’s ability to force a submission on Robert Whittaker as quickly as he did. After the fight, Welch suggested that Bo Nickal might be the only fighter to give “Borz” a run for his money.

“Bo Nickal might be the only hope vs. Khamzat,” Welch wrote.

Welch took some heat over this take, and he has responded to the negative feedback.

Tim Welch Responds to Negativity on Bo Nickal vs. Khamzat Chimaev Take

Tim Welch took to the “TimboSugaShow” to share context to his social media post, and why it’s not as outrageous as some made it out to be (via MMAMania.com).

“I tweeted, ‘Bo Nickal might be our only hope.’ [People] were fired up about that. I didn’t mean Bo Nickal right now,” Welch said on YouTube. “[I] feel like Bo Nickal right now might get beat up by Khamzat.”

Welch went on to say that as Nickal gets some more experience, he can develop into the only 185-pounder to give Chimaev problems.

“But in a year-and-a-half, if Bo keeps developing his striking, he’s one guy who could match his wrestling in the middleweight division,” Welch continued.

Nickal has gotten off to a blazing start in his pro MMA career. He’s gone 6-0 with only one fight going past the first round. He’ll be in for a solid test against 26-fight veteran Paul Craig. The two are expected to meet inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout is scheduled for the UFC 309 card on November 16th.

BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 309 on the homepage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

