Daniel Cormier sounds off on fan taunting Jordan Burroughs after Olympic trials loss: “It’s mind boggling”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on a fan taunting Jordan Burroughs following his Olympic trials defeat.

As many of us know, Jordan Burroughs is an American wrestling legend. In addition to his many World Championship titles, he also won an Olympic gold medal at London 2012. He’s an absolute stud, and he’s done a great deal for the sport of amateur wrestling.

RELATED: Bo Nickal continues to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs: “Don’t act friendly to me when I see you”

This past week, however, he fell short in his attempt to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics. He was beaten by Jason Nolf in the semifinals at 74kg, in what many believe could serve as the final wrestling match of his illustrious career.

In the immediate aftermath, a troll in the crowd shouted “career is over”. This prompted a response from Jordan and his team, as you can imagine. Now, Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the incident, and he isn’t happy.