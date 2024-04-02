Bo Nickal continues to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs: “Don’t act friendly to me when I see you”

By Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Bo Nickal is continuing to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan

It was during the recent NCAA Wrestling Championships that Nickal and Burroughs had a fiery exchange.

Burroughs was providing commentary on the ESPN broadcast, where Penn State’s Carter Starocci, despite dealing with a serious knee injury, took home his fourth title with a 2-0 victory. During the match, Burroughs told commentator Daniel Cormier that Starocci’s opponent should be targeting Staroccis’ injured leg.

The Olympic wrestling trials are coming up in April, where Burroughs will be competing in the same division as Starocci.

Burroughs doubled down on targeting Starocci’s leg saying:

“He said April 19 and 20. I know a guy that’s going to be there (Starocci). I’d love to see him. I tell you what, if him and I meet each other in the bracket, I’m going right for that right leg.”

Bo Nickal, who himself won three NCAA titles at Penn State, slammed Burroughs’ commentary during the event, citing him as ‘really classy’ and ‘unprofessional’.

Burroughs took to social media and fired back at Nickal saying:

“You punch guys in the face for a living. Shut up.”

To which Bo Nickal responded during his podcast:

“It’s not his (Burroughs) moment. So why take a guy’s fourth national title and one of the biggest moments in his career and make it about yourself? To me, it just shows his character.”

Continuing the 28-year-old said:

“The thing that bothers me is nobody sees this. He always tries to act like an ambassador of the sport and, ‘Oh, congratulations to Penn State, I’m so proud of you guys and what you’re doing.’ Bro, you’re a freaking fraud. You just want to make it about yourself.”

Concluding, Nickal stated how he’ll handle Burroughs the next time he sees him:

“Don’t come at our guys and don’t act friendly to me when I see you. Because I guarantee you, he’ll try to see me and be like, ‘What’s up Bo, dap it up,’ and be cool. I’m like no, we’re not cool. I don’t really care to be cool with you.”

The undefeated Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA) is going up against Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA) in a middleweight bout at the historic UFC 300 fight card which takes place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with Nickal’s comments regarding Jordan Burroughs?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

