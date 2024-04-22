Video | Sean O’Malley mocks Ryan Garcia following his upset win over Devin Haney: “Interesting technique”
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Ryan Garcia’s upset win over Devin Haney.
Last weekend, Ryan Garcia pulled off quite the upset. After months of antics and strange behavior, he somehow managed to overcome and defeat Devin Haney in what proved to be a huge upset. He dropped Haney on multiple occasions, eventually securing a majority decision victory.
As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of fallout following the result. Garcia has been praised heavily, with many wondering how exactly he pulled it off.
Sean O’Malley, who has had his fair share of things to say about Ryan in the past, produced an entertaining skit that he posted on his Instagram page.
O’Malley teases Garcia
“Ryan Garcia [vs] Devin Haney just got done, very impressive fight from Ryan. He was using an interesting technique. He would throw his left hook, which was really nice. Instantly, he’d turn his back, so he couldn’t get hit. Here you go. Good fight.”
O’Malley turned his back to his head coach when they were doing the demonstration, implying that Garcia was shying away from shots after landing a nice hook. Of course, it’s all in good spirits, but it does take us back to the idea that one day, potentially, we could see ‘King’ go head to head with ‘Suga’.
What did you make of Sean O’Malley’s skit? Are you interested in the idea of seeing him take on Ryan Garcia in a boxing match at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts on this and the fight as a whole, BJPENN Nation!
