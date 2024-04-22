Video | Sean O’Malley mocks Ryan Garcia following his upset win over Devin Haney: “Interesting technique”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Ryan Garcia’s upset win over Devin Haney.

Last weekend, Ryan Garcia pulled off quite the upset. After months of antics and strange behavior, he somehow managed to overcome and defeat Devin Haney in what proved to be a huge upset. He dropped Haney on multiple occasions, eventually securing a majority decision victory.

As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of fallout following the result. Garcia has been praised heavily, with many wondering how exactly he pulled it off.

Sean O’Malley, who has had his fair share of things to say about Ryan in the past, produced an entertaining skit that he posted on his Instagram page.