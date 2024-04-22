Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling following comments of a potential fight: “Brave for you to talk about me”

By Harry Kettle - April 22, 2024

Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling requesting a featherweight showdown against him.

Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling

At UFC 300, Aljamain Sterling made a winning start to life at featherweight. He defeated Calvin Kattar, and he did so convincingly. Now, the attention has turned to the future and what could be next for the former bantamweight king.

One name that ‘Funk Master’ has mentioned is Movsar Evloev. Sterling has made it crystal clear that he’d be interested in a meeting with him, and even noted that he’d be excited to see how their grappling exchanges play out in the Octagon.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling reveals he would’ve contemplated retirement had he lost at UFC 300

As you can imagine, Evloev took note of this. In a recent post on X, Movsar officially responded and called for a collision with Aljamain.

Evloev responds to Sterling

“@funkmastermma brave for you to talk about me. I like it! Call UFC and fight me. I’m ready.”

This certainly feels like an interesting step forward for Sterling. After all, he’s made no secret about the fact that he wants to pursue the featherweight championship. On the flip side, Evloev appears to be ready and raring to go in the title conversation. The two men have similar styles in some respects, but perhaps the biggest difference would be in the striking.

For the most part, we have no idea how their striking would match up with one another. It could be a case of cancelling each other out, or perhaps, one of them has a trick up their sleeve. Either way, it’s an important fight at 145 pounds.

Would you be interested in seeing Movsar Evloev put it all on the line against Aljamain Sterling? If you had to predict a winner, who would it be and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

