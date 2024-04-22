Movsar Evloev responds to Aljamain Sterling following comments of a potential fight: “Brave for you to talk about me”

Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling requesting a featherweight showdown against him.

At UFC 300, Aljamain Sterling made a winning start to life at featherweight. He defeated Calvin Kattar, and he did so convincingly. Now, the attention has turned to the future and what could be next for the former bantamweight king.

One name that ‘Funk Master’ has mentioned is Movsar Evloev. Sterling has made it crystal clear that he’d be interested in a meeting with him, and even noted that he’d be excited to see how their grappling exchanges play out in the Octagon.

As you can imagine, Evloev took note of this. In a recent post on X, Movsar officially responded and called for a collision with Aljamain.