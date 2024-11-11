Jon Jones reaffirms belief that beating Tom Aspinall would do nothing for his legacy: “I would literally be in the same position I am now”

By Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

Jon Jones doesn’t believe that defeating Tom Aspinall in a unification fight would do anything for his legacy.

Tom Aspinall

For Jon Jones, he has one clear focus: defeating Stipe Miocic. This weekend at UFC 309, he’ll get the chance to do that when he defends his UFC heavyweight championship against the former king in New York City.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier shoots down the idea that Jon Jones is afraid of fighting Tom Aspinall: “He is not afraid of that guy”

If he manages to get the job done, many believe he should go on to defend against Tom Aspinall. After all, the rising star is the interim heavyweight champion, and he has demolished everyone he’s faced inside the Octagon up to this point. Unfortunately for fans, Jones doesn’t seem remotely interested in the idea.

During a recent interaction with fans on social media, Jones explained why he doesn’t feel like taking on Aspinall is the right move for him.

Jones’ view on Aspinall

“I know it’s hard for a lot of you guys to grasp, but based on his resume today, fighting and beating him would change nothing about my legacy. I would literally be in the same position I am now. The Goat. If he becomes the best of all time, then calling me a duck would make sense. Right now? Way too early. My challenge to him: build a career like mine. Winning 5? Hard enough. 17? I seriously doubt it.”

Regardless of whether you love Jones or you hate him, nobody could deny that this would be an absolutely fascinating stylistic matchup.

Do you believe we will ever see Jon Jones stand across the cage from Tom Aspinall in the UFC? If it did ever happen, how do you think it would play out and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

