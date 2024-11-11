Jon Jones reaffirms belief that beating Tom Aspinall would do nothing for his legacy: “I would literally be in the same position I am now”

Jon Jones doesn’t believe that defeating Tom Aspinall in a unification fight would do anything for his legacy.

For Jon Jones, he has one clear focus: defeating Stipe Miocic. This weekend at UFC 309, he’ll get the chance to do that when he defends his UFC heavyweight championship against the former king in New York City.

If he manages to get the job done, many believe he should go on to defend against Tom Aspinall. After all, the rising star is the interim heavyweight champion, and he has demolished everyone he’s faced inside the Octagon up to this point. Unfortunately for fans, Jones doesn’t seem remotely interested in the idea.

During a recent interaction with fans on social media, Jones explained why he doesn’t feel like taking on Aspinall is the right move for him.

I know it’s hard for a lot of you guys to grasp,, but based on his résumé today, fighting and beating him would change nothing about my legacy. I would literally be in the same position I am now. The Goat https://t.co/9vNS0Ga4gd — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 11, 2024