Daniel Cormier explains why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame: “I just don’t feel like time served puts you in”

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Cormier, himself a member of the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame and two-division UFC champion, believes Jim Miller, although a veteran in the UFC, is not necessarily a candidate to get Hall of Fame accolades.

Jim ‘A-10’ Miller (36-17 MMA) has had quite the career since joining the UFC back in 2008. Under the promotion, Miller, 39, has had 25 wins, 16 losses, and 1 no-contest.

Miller just this past weekend, KO’d Jesse Butler (12-5 MMA) in a record 23 seconds of Round 1 (see that here).

It should be noted that Miller is quite the record holder, he can claim the most UFC fights (42), the most overall wins (25), the most wins in the lightweight division (22).

During a segment of the ‘DC & RC’ show, Daneil Cormier shared his opinion of Jim Miller being worthy of being put in the UFC Hall of Fame:

“I tap out, bro. I don’t feel like time served immediately puts you in the Hall of Fame. Look, he’s got more wins than anyone else. But I love Jim Miller and that makes it hard for me – but I just don’t feel like time served puts you in the Hall of Fame.”

Continuing, Cormier said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“RC, there’s an offensive lineman in the NFL right now that played 20 years. Is that guy going into the Hall of Fame just because he played 20 years? It doesn’t work that way, RC. You have to have accomplishments to go into the Hall of Fame.”

With all the records Miller has set, and all the years he has fought, the one thing that has eluded him is being a UFC champion.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that ‘A-10’ falls short of being awarded the honor of being a UFC Hall of Famer?

