Daniel Cormier explains why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame: “I just don’t feel like time served puts you in”

By Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he doesn’t feel Jim Miller is worthy of being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Daniel Cormier, Jim Miller, UFC, UFC Hall of Fame

Cormier, himself a member of the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame and two-division UFC champion, believes Jim Miller, although a veteran in the UFC, is not necessarily a candidate to get Hall of Fame accolades.

Jim ‘A-10’ Miller (36-17 MMA) has had quite the career since joining the UFC back in 2008. Under the promotion, Miller, 39, has had 25 wins, 16 losses, and 1 no-contest.

Miller just this past weekend, KO’d Jesse Butler (12-5 MMA) in a record 23 seconds of Round 1 (see that here).

Jim Miller, UFC Vegas 74, Bonus, UFC

It should be noted that Miller is quite the record holder, he can claim the most UFC fights (42), the most overall wins (25), the most wins in the lightweight division (22).

During a segment of the ‘DC & RC’ show, Daneil Cormier shared his opinion of Jim Miller being worthy of being put in the UFC Hall of Fame:

“I tap out, bro. I don’t feel like time served immediately puts you in the Hall of Fame. Look, he’s got more wins than anyone else. But I love Jim Miller and that makes it hard for me – but I just don’t feel like time served puts you in the Hall of Fame.”

Continuing, Cormier said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“RC, there’s an offensive lineman in the NFL right now that played 20 years. Is that guy going into the Hall of Fame just because he played 20 years? It doesn’t work that way, RC. You have to have accomplishments to go into the Hall of Fame.”

With all the records Miller has set, and all the years he has fought, the one thing that has eluded him is being a UFC champion.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that ‘A-10’ falls short of being awarded the honor of being a UFC Hall of Famer?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jim Miller UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush

UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023
Henry Cejudo, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Coach
UFC

Henry Cejudo shares the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone “not evolving” UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Henry Cejudo is sharing the blueprint for Robert Whittaker to dethrone the ‘not evolving’ UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya details previous sparring match with Dricus Du Plessis: “On striking, I just messed him up”

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is detailing his previous sparring match with Dricus Du Plessis.

Big John McCarthy, Ariel Helwani, , Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, Greg Hardy, Alistair Overeem
UFC

Big John McCarthy takes issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup: “Is this pay-per-view quality?”

Susan Cox - June 8, 2023

Big John McCarthy is taking issue with Saturday’s UFC 289 main card lineup.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo could see the UFC skipping Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor’s next fight: “He’s not a big name”

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

Henry Cejudo has explained why he can picture the UFC skipping over Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor’s next fight.

Amanda-Nunes-Valentina-Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes doesn’t see a trilogy fight with Valentina Shevchenko ever coming to fruition: “That don’t sell nothing”

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023
Jake Paul

Watch | Jorge Masvidal pulls up on Jake Paul at the Betr Warehouse (Video)

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has teased a showdown with Jake Paul after seemingly running into him at the Betr Warehouse recently.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush
UFC

Charles Oliveira looks to break Canadian curse at UFC 289 in Vancouver

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

UFC fighter Charles Oliveira is hoping to break his Canadian curse this weekend when he returns to action at UFC 289.

Kyle Nelson
Kyle Nelson

Kyle Nelson ecstatic to be fighting back home in Canada, vows to KO Blake Bilder at UFC 289 and hand him his first career loss

Cole Shelton - June 7, 2023

Kyle Nelson gets to fight in his home country of Canada once again.

Ali Abdelaziz, Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Ali Abdelaziz issues fiery response to Dillon Danis for “How’s Noah” comment: “You are an embarrassment”

Cole Shelton - June 7, 2023

Ali Abdelaziz and Dillon Danis had a heated back-and-forth on social media on Wednesday.