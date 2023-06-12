Charles Oliveira laid claim to two new Ultimate Fighting Championship records at UFC 289

By Susan Cox - June 12, 2023

Charles Oliveira laid claim to two new Ultimate Fighting Championship records at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira

This past Saturday, June 10th, saw Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) vs Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) in the lightweight co-main event. It was Oliveira who would prove victorious by way of TKO at 4:10 of Round 1 (see that here).

‘Do Bronx’ had something to prove, after being defeated by Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) last October at UFC 280. Prior to the loss to Makhachev, Oliveira could boast a record of 11 wins in a row.

UFC 289 would mark 20 stoppage victories in the UFC for Oliveira – the most in the promotion‘s history.

Oliveira was also awarded a performance of the night bonus ($50,000), for the 19th time in his career, the most in UFC history.

Quite the accomplishments for the 33-year-old fighter, firmly setting his mark in the UFC record books.

Dariush, 34, had 8 wins in a row coming into UFC 289, his most recent victory coming against Mateusz ‘Gamer’ Gamrot (22-2 MMA) in October of last year.

So, what’s next for Oliveira? Based on UFC President, Dana White’s account, in speaking at the post-fight press conference, he’s likely to rematch current lightweight title holder Islam Makhachev next:

“Let’s not play games, that fight makes sense, that’s the fight that should happen, and I’m excited to see it again.”

Were you watching Oliveira vs Dariush this past weekend? Would you like to see Oliveira rematch with Makhachev? Do you think ‘do Bronx’ can hand Makhachev his 2nd loss and claim the lightweight belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

