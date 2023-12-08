Daniel Cormier praises Colby Covington’s incredible work ethic: “No one has done more with less”

Play-by-play Commentator Daniel Cormier believes Colby Covington might be the hardest-working fighter in the UFC today.

‘Chaos’ has been out of action since a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal last March at UFC 272. While that victory was massive, he was later kept out of action due to being assaulted by ‘Gamebred’ later that month. However, Colby Covington is now set to return later this month in a welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards.

Daniel Cormier is expected to be on hand for that fight later this month in Las Vegas and will be doing play-by-play coverage for the UFC. Speaking in a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, ‘DC’ previewed Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards. While he offered a lot of praise to ‘Rocky’, he also made some interesting comments about the challenger. Specifically, he praised his ability to get the job done, despite not being the most physically gifted athlete.

Speaking in the interview, Daniel Cormier praised Colby Covington, and more specifically, his work ethic. According to the Hall of Famer, ‘Chaos’ isn’t the fastest, the best wrestler, the strongest, or anything like that. Yet, he finds a way to win throughout his career. Not only in wrestling but in the cage.

In fact, Daniel Cormier stated that nobody has done more with less than the former interim champion. While he didn’t pick Colby Covington to defeat Leon Edwards, it’s clear that he thinks highly of the challenger ahead of UFC 296. In the podcast appearance, the play-by-play commentator also praised ‘Rocky’s head kick of Kamaru Usman last August to win the gold.

“He’s not the biggest, he’s not the fastest, he’s not the strongest. But, he wins.” Daniel Cormier stated on a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast speaking about Colby Covington ahead of UFC 296. “With those abilities, right, he’s become a two-time NCAA All-American. He has been the UFC interim champion, he’s fought for the belt two times, and he’s fighting for the belt another time. But nothing about Colby jumps off the page. He’s meat and potatoes.”

Daniel Cormier continued, praising Colby Covington,” As meat and potatoes as it gets. Volume and cardio, but all that comes with hard work. That, he’s not going to outjump anyone. He’s not going to jump higher than anybody. He’s not going to run faster than anybody. But with his abilities, he’s done that. That’s crazy! We’ve seen many people like this, who don’t accomplish what Colby Covington’s accomplished.”

He concluded, “I think Colby Covington is a tremendous man, but Leon Edwards is a… [The] dude’s not lost in 13 fights… He changed his life with that head kick… Look at me now!”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you agree with the UFC commentator? Do you believe Colby Covington will defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 296 later this month?