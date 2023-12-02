WATCH | Donald Trump announces plans to attend Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296

By Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Former United States President Donald Trump will attend UFC 296 on Colby Covington’s behalf.

Donald Trump and Colby Covington

‘Chaos’ is currently slated to face Leon Edwards later this month. The bout will be Colby Covington’s first since a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal last March. Meanwhile, ‘Rocky’ is coming off a unanimous decision win over Kamaru Usman this spring, his second win over ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

Colby Covington’s now longtime friend, Donald Trump, has revealed his plans to attend the fight. The politician and current frontrunner of the 2024 Republican nomination for President is a noted fan of the UFC. He’s already attended multiple events in 2023, and will now look to watch ‘Chaos’ defeat Leon Edwards.

Earlier this week, Colby Covington took to Instagram to show a recent meeting with the former President. There, Donald Trump revealed to the welterweight that he planned to attend his fight with Leon Edwards. While the two have been friends for quite some time, this will be the first time that the former President will attend one of the former champion’s fights.

“I just want to say we’re going to be watching Colby,” Donald Trump stated to others at the party, announcing his plans to attend Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington. “An incredible career. So it’ll be a great night, and I look forward to it. Traveling out there, we’re going to root you on. You’re going to be fantastic.”

He continued, urging the welterweight, “Let’s put it together. We have to. Good luck Colby, go out there and win.”

What do you make of this news involving Donald Trump? Do you believe Colby Covington will defeat Leon Edwards later this month at UFC 296?

Colby Covington Donald Trump Leon Edwards UFC

